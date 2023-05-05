Five Clues We Missed That Serena Williams Was Expecting Before Revealing Her Second Pregnancy

Serena Williams broke the internet earlier this week after announcing her second pregnancy with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, at the 2023 Met Gala.

The couple also shares a 5-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, who was born in 2017.

Serena Williams announces pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala. (Pictured: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

While Williams’ pregnancy reveal is a surprise for fans all around the world, it appears as if the tennis player has been dropping hints on social media for the past few months.

Continue reading along and see the top-five signs we missed before the tennis champion announced her pregnancy!

Serena Williams’ February Interview with Gayle King

In February 2023, the 41-year-old sat down with “CBS Mornings” co-anchor Gayle King. When asked if the door to returning back to tennis was open, she expressed that she was placing her focus elsewhere.

“For now, no. Cause it’s just – I’ve literally given my whole life to tennis, and it’s time for me to give my life to something else,” said Williams.

The soon-to-be mom of two also revealed that she and her investing hubby were working toward giving Olympia a sibling.

“Now she prays for a sibling,” she said, “and the other day she’s like ‘Everyone has a brother or a sister but me.’ And I’m like, ‘Olympia, I’m working on it. Mommy worked a little too long in tennis. I stayed a little longer than expected.’ ”

Serena Williams & her husband Alexis Ohanian show off their farm with Gayle King on CBS pic.twitter.com/2yXvEdZ7zf — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 1, 2023

Fans Accuse Serena of Having Lip Fillers In March

After attending the “Creed III” premiere, Williams shared a stunning photo and video of herself on the red carpet. However, her upload quickly derailed after fans zoomed in on the fashionista’s plumped lips.

Many suspected that the cause of this was lip fillers, but during pregnancy, certain body parts, especially the face, tend to swell up. It is completely normal for women to experience swelling between the time they find out you’re pregnant and even more likely towards the third trimester.

Serena’s Noticeable “Glow” In April

Nearly two weeks before Williams made her announcement, she shared a stunning photo of herself smiling behind a car door. Her post quickly did numbers, and one fan even mentioned a certain “glow” about her.

“OH YES! YOU’RE LOOKING GLOWING,” the user wrote.

“Pregnancy glow” is a common term that happens after an increased amount of hormones is released in the female body during pregnancy. This has the potential of making a woman’s skin look more flushed out, thus giving her a glow-like appearance.

Fans compliment Serena Williams’ glow in photos. (Pictured: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

Serena Takes a Nap While on Date Night with Alexis Ohanian

Pregnant women al tend to get plenty of rest. While attending an NBA game in Miami last week, Ohanian, who was wide awake, captured a sweet photo of Williams sleeping on his shoulder. Exhaustion is another effect of pregnancy, due to the hormones changing in the body.

One specific hormone that rises greatly in the first trimester is progesterone. The higher it rises, the more tired a woman feels.

Her Recent Blue and Pink Wardrobe

Though the tennis veteran has worn bright colors throughout the years, she’s been wearing pink and blue seemingly in some of her photos within the past few months. As of now, Williams has five photos of herself in blue ensembles since 2023 began. She can be seen in other images on her page in two pink ensembles.

Serena Williams may have recently dropped her pregnancy announcement, but these five hints prove that a second child is on the way sooner or later.