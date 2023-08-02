‘Looked a Little Disappointed’: Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Ohanian Melt Fans’ Hearts with Their Gender Reveal Video Until Some Zoom In on Tennis Player’s Face

The world has watched Serena Williams grow up right before its eyes, therefore many feel heavily invested in all the details of her life, particularly when she is pregnant.

As the most decorated tennis player and one of the greatest athletes of all time prepares to welcome her second child, she decided to share her gender reveal with her fans.

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian tell their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, she’s becoming a big sister. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

In a new six-minute video, she, her husband Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter Olympia, permitted her viewers to watch the glammed-out occasion designed by Bambini Soiree and planned by Jennifer Zabiniski Events.

Williams took viewers behind the scenes as she got dressed for her gender reveal amongst family and friends including sister Venus Williams and dad Richard Williams. She stated she was “Team Pink,” and had no “contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy.”

The couple shared the reveal with an ornate light show. As the countdown progressed, Alexis said, “It’s a …” and Olympia jumps in and says “a boy.”

Seconds later, the show revealed that the couple would be having another girl and the precocious 5-year-old will get to have a little sister.

Some fans celebrated with them in the comment section underneath The Shade Room’s reporting of the reveal.

Two commenters said, “Super excited for them. Such a beautiful family” and “Awww I never seen a man so excited about having a baby girl. Thats beautiful.”

Serena Williams is having a baby girl!



Congrats to Alexis & Serena ❤🍾



This reaction is so sweet.



Olympia is going to have a Venus to her Serena 🥹 pic.twitter.com/rTrBvV5nHa — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 31, 2023

But many more read into Serena’s face and sensed (maybe like Olympia hoped earlier) she wanted a boy.

“Serena looked a little disappointed but tried to play it off.”

“Her face is giving ‘I wanted a boy’”

“They wanted a boy but didn’t want to look disappointed”

“He’s already mentally preparing for baby #3 because she wants a boy.”

Serena was not the only one thinking she might have a boy. While she was partying at DJ Khaled’s star-studded We The Best Foundation X Jordan Golf Classic tournament in Florida, tons of fans were confident about what the gender of her unborn child due to the way she was carrying, and many thought she was painting the new nursery blue.

But not all the comments were about her wanting to have a little boy. Some were about the next tennis dynasty that will come from her womb. One wrote, “And just like that… the Williams sisters are reborn.”