‘Loveeee to See This Kind of Strength In Pregnancy’: Serena Williams’ Leaves Fans Speechless After Showing Off Her Flexibility In New Workout Video

Serena Williams is no stranger to following a vigorous workout routine in order to stay in shape.

The professional athlete is no longer wowing fans on the tennis court, but she’s managed to keep up that same exercise momentum all while carrying a tiny human in her belly.

Serena Williams shows fans her pregnancy workout. (Photo: Serena Williams on YouTube)

The 41-year-old recently shared her pregnancy workout routine with fans in a new YouTube video uploaded on her page. She decided to promote her content by resharing a few snippets onto her Instagram page.

“Welcome to my pregnancy workout, now live on my YouTube channel [link symbol emoji] in bio,” Williams’ caption read.

In the video, she was spotted on the elliptical, treadmill, and down on all fours as she stretched out her hips.

As of this writing, Williams’ video has attained over 1 million plays with over 79,000 likes and more than 640 reactions.

Several commenters couldn’t believe how in shape the soon-to-be mother of two appeared to be. A few of those comments include the following:



“I am not even pregnant but I swear Serena is more flexible than me.”



“You look sooo great and beautiful;”



“Just Beautiful Queen You glowing pregnant glowing.”

“Loveeee to see this kind of strength in pregnancy.”

There were also a few comments that focused on the unborn baby’s gender, with the majority of the guesses leaning more toward her having a boy.

Two said, “This time it’s a young male G.O.A.T.” and “I think it’s a boy.”

It’s official I can no longer see my feet 🤰🏿 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 21, 2023

At the beginning of Williams’ video, she can be seen preparing herself for the semi-intense workout by doing a warm-up exercise meant to open up her hips.

She then did a few leg exercises that helped tighten her core before moving on to cardio. The S by Serena founder stated that she typically likes to add tiny weights into her cardio workouts to help push “enhance your cardio to an extreme level.”

After finishing those exercises, Williams moved back onto the floor for a few more glute workouts which include fire hydrants, squats, and calf raises.

Before her 16-minute video ended, the obviously out-of-breath athlete finished her exercise by doing a weightless arm workout.

“I hope you enjoyed it and I will see y’all next time,” Williams said.

Her 5-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was also featured throughout the video and, to no surprise, she added her own remarks about her mother’s workout.

Williams shares Olympia with her husband of nearly six years and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The two announced that they were expecting their second child together while on the carpet at the 2023 Met Gala in May.