‘Not Her Wearing It Better Than Mom’: Serena Williams’ Daughter Rocks Her 2021 Met Gala Cape and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Serena Williams’ mini me, Olympia Ohanian Jr., is all ready for her red carpet debut at the 2023 Met Gala!

In an Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Williams showed fans Olympia playing dress-up in what looked like Williams’ closet. The adorable 5-year-old rocked her mother’s pink feather cape that was a part of Williams’ ensemble during the 2021 Met Gala.

Olymphia Ohanian Jr. and Serena Williams. (Photos: @serenawilliams/Instagram.)

The legendary tennis player’s post featured her daughter in various poses as “Made You Look” by Meghan Trainor played in the background.

One of Olympia’s poses even mirrored a professional image of her mother from the red carpet event while paparazzi snapped photos.

“Like mama, like daughter. @olympiaohanian Met Gala next,” Williams wrote as her caption.

Williams’ post received over 370,000 plays and more than 29,000 likes from fans who hyped the future superstar up in her mother’s comments section.

“Not her wearing it better than mom”



“Too cute… like mother, like daughter”



“Awww, next year Olympia should be the theme for Met Gala”

Williams’ and her daughter’s combined cuteness usually takes over the hearts of individuals. The last time the mother-daughter duo was a trending topic was in August after they were spotted rocking matching tennis outfits during the 41-year-old’s first-round singles match in the U.S. Open.

Serena Williams and Olympia wearing matching dresses 💎✨🥹 pic.twitter.com/IrbOa9j5bh — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) August 30, 2022

Both wore a black, long-sleeved leotard with black Nike-sparkled shirts over the leotards. Olympia stole hearts for her beaded hairstyle, which replicated her mother’s style from 1999 during her first U.S. Open; Williams would later receive her first win at the women’s single tennis title during the championship.

Olympia already has the cute outfits; who knows, maybe she’ll follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a legendary tennis player.

In a 2022 interview with Ellen Degeneres, Williams admitted to signing her then 4-year-old daughter up for private tennis lessons because she didn’t have the patience to teach her.

“I don’t have the patience to teach tennis, it’s so weird but I don’t really like to play with people who don’t know how to play tennis well,” she comically explained.

When asked about Olympia’s skills in tennis, the now 23-time major champion revealed, “She’s all right; I’ve seen 4-year-olds that might take her out.”



Noting that tennis is not Olympia’s main priority right now, Williams revealed to Ellen what currently holds her daughter’s attention.

“Her ambition is playing princess games, yeah. She loves princess games and the more we can play anything with princesses, that’s her whole life.”