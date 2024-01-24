Tina Knowles Admits She’s ‘Guilty’ of Liking Scathing Post Pitting Janet Jackson Against Beyoncé, But She Did It for This Reason

Tina Knowles is tightening up her social media practices after liking a divisive post that made her a trending topic.

The WACO Theater Center co-founder was at the center of a messy situation when it appeared that she supported a friend in seemingly pitting Beyoncé and Janet Jackson against each other.

Instagram user Letty Chavez slammed the 57-year-old veteran entertainer over ticket prices for her upcoming “Together Again” tour featuring special guest Nelly.

Tina Knowles (left) is speaking out after observers claimed she was “messy” for liking a friend’s post slamming Janet Jackson (center) for selling high-priced concert tickets for shows that don’t match Beyoncé (right) for production quality. (Photos: @tinaknowles/Instagram, @janetjackson/Instagram, @beyonce/Instagram)

“What a joke….they add $1000 for a 15 second meet & greet again. No front row for fans unless you want to bend over so they can continued to rake in the cash. You want Beyoncé prices, have real production. Just disgusted. I’m not the only one…oh the DMs I’m getting. Way to thank your fans for years of support,” she wrote.

Knowles said she received a phone call as her name blew up on social media. Instead of letting the situation fester, she hopped on camera and addressed it head-on. She began by stating that she understands the cost of great concert productions.

She expressed that “It’s expensive, and I would never criticize another artist, let alone Janet Jackson, who is the queen of production. And her family, I mean, they’re the first family of music, always has been, and always will be.”

Second, the 70-year-old declared that she does not indulge in negativity but she did leave a like on the post.

“I am not involved in the mess. What I am guilty of is liking posts, going through when I’m in a big hurry and I don’t have time to really read, and liking things because I trust that these are people that I follow. That was a big mistake. I will never do that again,” she declared.

The Knowles family matriarch also doubled down on her sentiments of respect for Jackson in her caption, where she wrote, in part, “I am saddened by this. Janet Jackson is an icon and I would never question another artist. I took Destiny’s Child to see Janet when they were 15 years old . They always looked up to her and she opened doors for Beyoncé. Why would I hate on her?”

The entrepreneur added, “I do know that you can see people’s likes, so I would be pretty dumb to do that.”

It remains unclear exactly what she assumed Chavez’s post was actually about. Still, people online had plenty to say about her response to the frenzy.

“She ain’t like it on accident. She got dragged and now she’s back peddling,” wrote one person. Someone else suggest that “Beyonce told her to release that video…quickly.” While a third left room to give the superstar mother the benefit of doubt when they commented, “I think she just liked it because she saw Beyonces name, she didn’t read the whole post.”

Last year, Knowles’ estranged husband, Richard Lawson, embarrassingly found out that the public could see his likes that revealed he was into NSFW content on X. Lawson deactivated his profile but remains active on Instagram. Days prior to the discovery, she filed for divorce after eight years of marriage.