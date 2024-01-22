Tina Knowles Accused of Being ‘Messy’ for Liking Friend’s Post Slamming Janet Jackson for Selling Overpriced Concert Tickets While Lacking a Beyoncé-Level Production

Tina Knowles’ social media activity has turned her into a hot topic among two fan bases after she liked a cutting post suggesting that Janet Jackson is peddling overpriced concert tickets for the second leg of her “Together Again” tour.

The icon announced that she would be hitting the road for a 35-date run this summer with rapper Nelly as her special guest. Jackson returned to the stage last year after a hiatus, selling out 36 shows with Ludacris. According to Variety, “The 2023 tour was the highest-selling jaunt of Jackson’s career.”

Tickets to her upcoming shows, which begin in June and are scheduled to conclude in late July, went on presale on Jan. 17 and general sale on Jan. 19 through various live entertainment ticket distributors.

Contingent upon the venue, admission can be as low as $59 or surpass $1,000 — for instance, at Inglewood’s Kia Forum, the “best” seat is going for $1,099 and the most economical for $59.95. VIP packages for the same venue are priced between $449.95 and $699.95.

Shelling out hundreds, or in some cases, more than $1000, to attend Jackson’s show struck a nerve with some, including one of Tina’s friends. Letty Chavez shared a screenshot of VIP seating options for an undisclosed venue that boasted prices as high as $2,399.95.

Tina liking that messy-ass post about Janet as if Michael & Janet aren't the blueprint and Influence of B's career??? so therefore she can charge those same prices because she is a living legend…. So pay up or stfu.

“What a joke….they add $1000 for a 15 second meet & greet again. No front row for fans unless you want to bend over so they can continued to rake in the cash. You want Beyoncé prices, have real production. Just disgusted. I’m not the only one…oh the DMs I’m getting. Way to thank your fans for years of support,” wrote Chavez. The post was liked by Beyoncé’s mother, which set off many.

“Why is she playing in janet face like janet isn’t an ICON? tina 70 years old like girl enjoy your retirement!!!!” tweeted a critic. Someone else posted on X, “With all due respect Janet prices should be that high. And with all due respect Beyoncé tickets should be that high as well. FYTB it’s Beyoncé… and Janet Jackson. THE Michael Jackson’s Sister. They icons in their own way.”

According to Urban Matter, Jackson charged between $1,160 and $3,550 for VIP packages for the first round of shows in 2023.

Chavez came to her friend’s defense amid the outpouring of slights aimed at her. “And why do people keep trying to call out my friend Tina for liking my post. People on here making comments agreeing with me but nobody calls them out,” she wrote.

Beyoncé made history last year when she raked in $579 million with her Renaissance World Tour. The feat is also the highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist, and landed in seventh place overall.

Like the “Velvet Rope” songstress, Queen Bey too faced some backlash for surging ticket prices, which ranged between $400 – $5,000 for those wanting to be closer to the stage.

Just as many showed up for Beyoncé’s shows despite the prices, it’s likely Jackson’s fans will support her the same way.