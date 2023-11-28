Tina Knowles Blasts ‘Stupid, Ignorant, Self-Hating, and Racist’ Critics for Accusing Beyoncé of ‘Trying to Look Like a White Woman’

Beyoncé’s mother and nephew are calling out haters who had negative comments about the superstar’s complexion in photographs from the premiere event celebrating her new film.

The Nov. 25 premiere of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” was a star-studded event with celebrities like Kelly Rowland, Coco Jones, Tyler Perry and more walking the Renaissance-themed silver carpet. Everyone who attended the affair was dressed to the nines, but the most eye-catching outfit came from the film’s star — Beyoncé.

Beyonce’s family hits back at critics after some claim that Beyoncé bleached her skin, and is trying to look like a white woman. (Photo: @tinaknowles/Instagram beyonce.com)

Beyoncé wore a silver ensemble that included a custom Versace gown, silver gloves and heels. The “Alien Superstar” singer also wore platinum-blonde hair that reached down to her waist. As pictures of the iconic pop singer flooded the internet, some fans felt like there was something off with the way that she looked.

Once the images reached a larger audience, some fans began commenting about Beyoncé’s skin tone and how they felt she appeared lighter than usual. People compared Beyoncé to Kim Kardashian, while others claimed that the singer had bleached her skin.

After the fan outcry became loud enough, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, stepped in to silence her daughter’s critics. The 69-year-old posted a video montage of her daughter set to the song “Brown Skin Girl.” While the post was wholesome, Knowles’ caption went all in on the negative comments coming from “Bozos” toward her daughter.

Knowles called comments about her daughter’s alleged skin bleaching and allegations that the singer wanted to be a white woman “stupid, ignorant, self-hating, and racist.” She said that the theme of the concert, the film, and the event was silver, so Beyoncé was making “a fashion statement.”

She said that some Black people were ignorant of the fact “that Black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days.” Knowles said, “Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things.”

She also called out TMZ for trying to get a scoop on the situation. “What’s really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal, Beyoncé’s hairstylist, she was from TMZ,” Knowles wrote, “he wanted to get a statement about it from Neal…Well that made, my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness.”

Beyoncé’s nephew Julez Smith also jumped in to help her as he included a screenshot of his grandmother’s caption and posted it to his story with “stand on it” in the bottom right corner.

Fans loved the Knowles family backing Beyoncé as fans said things like, “FAMILY STANDING ON BUSINESS,” and “Thank God Beyoncé is surrounded by love and fierce loyalty! She has said she can take it because she’s built for this. But am so glad to see people around her not allowing it! Come on, Mama, protect your kid from these clowns.”

Thank God Beyoncé is surrounded by love and fierce loyalty! She has said she can take it because she’s built for this. But am so glad to see people around her not allowing it! Come on Mama protect your kid from these 🤡 — ✨ (@JSTMEQWN) November 28, 2023

Others felt like Knowles’ response may have been a little too wordy, as one fan joked, “Ngl I’m not reading all that … shout out to Beyoncé tho.”

The concert film is set to be released on Friday, Dec. 1, and according to Deadline, it is tracking to have a $20 million opening weekend. It will be entering just as another recent concert film, “Taylor Swift: the Eras Tour,” will be finishing up its theatrical run.