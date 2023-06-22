‘Justin Timberlake Could’ve Literally Done This with Janet’: Beyoncé’s Back-Up Dancer Saves Her from Possible Exposure After Helping the Singer Avoid a Nip Slip Onstage

Fans say Beyoncé has chosen the right group of dancers to participate in her global “Renaissance World Tour,” and a recent online video explains just why.

In a now-viral video, one of the singer’s backup dancers nearly saved the day from what could have been another highly discussed celebrity wardrobe malfunction. The short clip was taken from the 41-year-old’s concert in Amsterdam on June 18.

Beyoncé shows off her bubblegum outfit while performing in Amsterdam. (Pictured: @beyonce/Instagram)

In the six-second visual, likely captured by a concertgoer, Yoncé can be seen singing her 2022 summer hit, “Break My Soul.”

She rocked a custom Ivy Park pink glistening latex dress with slits running up both legs along with a criss-cross halter that intended to keep her bosoms in place. The multifaceted artist added long pink gloves to perfectly match her dress and thick black shades.

Related: Mathew Knowles’ Photo of Himself and His Wife Attending Beyoncé’s Concert Goes Viral After Fans Notice How Far They Were from the Stage

During the recording, Beyoncé could be seen singing the chorus to her eighth number-one single when the wardrobe mishap took place. As she sang, one of her dancers took her hand, sashayed in front of her and covered one of her breasts with his hand.

It was later revealed that the dancer was one-half of the talented twosome known as the Les Twins. The dynamic duo has served loyally to Beyoncé for over a decade, and has joined her for several projects in the past.

Before the video ended, the “Dreamgirls” actress was caught holding her own bosom while smiling at one of the twins, seemingly appreciating his smooth approach. Many social media users praised the 33-year-old dancer for his quick thinking and deemed this as one of the reasons why the twins are always booked and busy with Beyoncé.

“The way he smoothly saved her from the potential nip slip was professionalism on level 1000 woah,” one tweet read.

“Les twins will forever have a job.”



“It’s the fact that he made it look so natural like he was moving with and around her to the beat and did a slick first pull of the strap and she caught on so fast! true professionals!”



“The love they have for one another is the definition of pure ! They way they speak about her and the admiration in her voice when she talks about them ! LESTWINS.”

One commenter compared the video to Janet Jackson’s infamous Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction in 2004.

“Justin Timberlake could’ve literally done this with Janet but he chose not too.”

Justin Timberlake could’ve literally done this with Janet but he chose not too https://t.co/UAOsoErVPr — 𝓣𝓪𝓻𝓪 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵/Sojourner Truth of Lightskins (@TaraAngel94) June 22, 2023

Jackson performed at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show alongside fellow pop singer Justin Timberlake.

While she completely killed it on stage, Jackson’s amazing performance was soon forgotten about after one of her breasts was exposed for millions of viewers to see. Many often remember Timberlake was the one who accidentally tore off a piece of fabric from her costume, but it was Jackson who received much of the backlash.

Despite the controversial mishap taking place nearly 20 years ago, it still manages to haunt Jackson and her career as an artist.

Just recently, it was revealed that the 65th-Annual Grammy Awards wanted to honor the pop icon during the show with the Global Impact Award. However, the idea fell through because of the ugly way CBS handled her malfunction.

Sources connected to the Grammys allegedly told TMZ that in addition to a scheduling conflict, “CBS never made amends with Janet for making her persona non grata after the wardrobe malfunction.”

Apparently, Jackson’s team and the Academy “began talking about ways CBS could either apologize or figure out a way to acknowledge how she was treated by the network, but things got too complicated.”

Rapper Lil Wayne took home the immense Grammys honor that night.

Though her relationship with CBS may be strained, Jackson still attended the 2005 Grammy Awards, which aired on the network. She also was a special guest on the CBS late-night talk show “The David Letterman Show,” not even two months after the unfortunate event.