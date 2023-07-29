‘You Freaky Old Man’: Richard Lawson Deactivates Twitter Account After Fans Discover X-Rated Content In His Likes, Social Media Dogpile Accuses Him of Having a ‘Porn Addiction’ Amid Divorce from Tina Knowles-Lawson

The reputation of actor Richard Lawson has taken a bit of a nose dive among some fans following the news of his pending divorce and now a porn-related controversy.

Richard’s eight-year marriage to Tina Knowles-Lawson is officially over. The mother of global stars Beyoncé and Solange filed for divorce on July 26. Rumors that the couple were dealing with marital strife were rampant in the weeks leading up to the announcement. In her filing, Tina cited irreconcilable differences without making any allusion to infidelity or other woes.

Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson. (Photo: @mstinalawson/Instagram)

However, some now suspect that the “Saints & Sinners” actor and his alleged appetite for adult content may have played a role in the end of his marriage. As reports about the divorce broke, so did a viral discourse about Richard’s Twitter likes.

According to one user, Richard tapped the heart icon on so many X-rated tweets that the content allegedly dates back to 2020. Richard, or a member of his team, ultimately decided to deactivate his account, seeing as he was garnering attention for all of the wrong reasons.

But their decision did not deter people from making the head-turning discovery a discussion elsewhere. “We saw them twitter likes!!! So glad Tina divorcing you freaky old man,” wrote one person on Richard’s most recent Instagram post.

“I’m giving u the side eye and she got broken into yeah let me do some digging,” read another comment. In early July, Tina’s L.A. home reportedly was robbed of a safe containing $1 million in cash and jewelry.

Richard Lawson really waited for Tina Knowles for 32 years just for him to ruin it over him p0rn addiction. Now she's divorcing his ass. pic.twitter.com/HSwIuvSyhe — India thee doll (@ElsyMula) July 27, 2023

But more than a few of his supporters view the divorce as a “come up.” “Get that spousal support king,” read one comment. Another commenter stated, “Glad you got away from that witch! You were successful way before you met this woman. Self made…You deserve so much better!”

At the time of this report, neither Richard’s nor Tina’s teams have released statements regarding their split. However, some social media users believe that signs the marriage was doomed were evident in 2018 when they appeared on the “Black Love” series.

Tina, who was previously married to Mathew Knowles for over 20 years, has asked that her name be restored to Knowles. Richard was also previously married to actress Denise Gordy, with whom he shares two adult children.