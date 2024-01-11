Tammy’s Daughter Charlie Defends Stepdad Waka Flocka Following Criticism About His New Relationship

Nearly two years following the announcement of Waka Flocka Flame and his ex-wife Tammy Rivera’s divorce, fans continue to struggle with accepting the former couple’s separation. Unfortunately, some persist in interfering with their respective new relationships, creating challenges for their new partners as they navigate their new beginnings.

Rivera’s “full” belly post had many suspecting she was expecting last August. Recently, the “O Let’s Do It” rapper posted a picture of his lady friend on his Instagram profile with the caption, “Crazy bout Big Mel. #MelWaka.”

Waka Flocka Flame goes public with his new girlfriend, Melanie. (Photo: @wakaflocka/Instagram)

While Waka claims to be “crazy” about Big Mel, those in his comment section weren’t feeling the busty beauty.

“I’m happy for him but it ain’t my girl Tammy,” one person wrote. Another said, “When some celebrities move on it don’t be looking right lol.” A third joked, “Not waka done got a Tammy 2.0 !” comparing the woman’s looks to Tammy.

The woman’s name is Melanie and she goes by @beautyy__n__brains on Instagram. According to her bio, the Puerto Rican-Brazilian beauty has six degrees, works as an educator, lives in New York, and gets paid as a brand ambassador for the clothing brand Fashion Nova.

Melanie later shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story featuring photos and videos of her and Waka at a club, hanging in Manhattan during the holidays, and flying in a helicopter. There is also an image of the couple with Melanie’s family as everyone wore Santa hats and black shirts that read, “2023 Grinch.”

One post featured a painting of Waka and Melanie surrounded by over a dozen phrases such as “My safe place,” “My other half,” “My heartbeat,” “My soulmate,” and “My love.”

The criticism and backlash prompted Tammy’s daughter, Charlie, to hop in the comments to defend her stepdad.

“Leave my father alone he is happy and my mother is happy both in separate relationships,” she wrote. “Y’all are miserable and pathetic worry about who y’all exes is f—king and what they look like.”

After getting wind of his baby girl in the comments, the 18-year-old’s stepdad wrote, “If y’all really loved me and Tammy respectfully can y’all respect our personal life’s.”

Charlie continued in a video obtained by It’s_onsite, which shows her riding in the car as a man’s voice in heard in the background.

“My daddy is in a relationship he’s happy and that’s it. She’s a pretty girl, she smart, ” she said. “My mama is happy with her man and she don’t want to post him just like I don’t want to post my man.”

Tammy and Waka were married for eight years before announcing their split to the world. But this is not the first time that fans have pined for the former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality stars to get back together.

Tammy asks Charlie how she feels about her & Waka not being together. #WakaAndTammy pic.twitter.com/mJw3qF7ruU — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) August 19, 2022

In July 2023, Waka shared a series of posts about him getting back into the dating pool. He said he wanted the next woman in his life to place herself first, “If we’re dating, I want to be your second priority.” He added that he has one glaring red flag: “My patience is limited for various reasons and I been thru way to much to settle.”

Fans flooded his comments to tell him just to go back to Tammie. Later in the month, after spotting his ex-wife in a sexy bathing suit on vacation while celebrating her 37th birthday, Waka slid in her comments. This act was taken as evidence that the two should be back together.

But Tammy was having none of that. When she was bombarded with questions from fans asking how could he have let her go, she was quick to snap back, saying she was the one who abandoned ship. Even when it seemed like Waka was still trying to get back with her, the Los Angeles native was clear that she was through.

Now, a year later, Tammy’s daughter is speaking out, saying not only are they through, but everyone is fine.

Waka has been in Tammy’s daughter’s life since she was just 4 years old, therefore his absence during her high school graduation in May was troubling to some. But most are glad to see they still have what appears to be a healthy relationship.