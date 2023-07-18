‘He Want Tammy to See This Soooo Bad’: Waka Flocka’s Post About ‘Getting Back Into Dating’ Has Fans Convinced He Misses His Ex-Wife Tammy Rivera

Fans are watching in real-time as “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” storylines play out in real life. The prime example of a rapper sharing his most vulnerable side, even after breaking up with a woman that many thought was the love of his life, is Waka Flocka.

The “Hard In Da Paint” artist recently took to social media to share a few posts about dating and what he’s looking for in a woman.

He shared a post that read, “If we’re dating, I want to be your second priority. I want your first priority to be you, your ambitions, your life, and your future, stay focused! I want the best for you.”

It continued, “Don’t let me be your distraction, let me be your motivation, your support, and your help to grow.”

Two days later, Waka shared two photos of himself in a car, including one that shows him biting his lip. In the caption, he wrote, “How do you expect me to open up when the door closed?”

The last social media offering the rapper-turned-reality star posted was more direct and revealed not just his trepidation about dating but also a warning for those women that might agree to go out with the hitmaker.

“To be honest getting back into dating is wild.. 1 red flag and ima ghost you,” Waka posted in a meme. The caption showed that he has a good sense of humor about everything.

“My patience is limited for various reasons and I been thru way to much to settle,” the 37-year-old explained before telling his mother, Deb Antney, “Please stop sending me your potential daughter-in-law’s they crazy.”

Social media users began reminding Waka that he wouldn’t be in this space if he didn’t mess up with his ex, Tammy Rivera. The former stars of “Waka & Tammy” married in 2014 and announced their split in March 2022.

“He wouldn’t have to go back to dating if he would’ve treated his wife right.”

“If he stopped cheating on Tammy and respected his relationship he wouldn’t be out here ‘dating.’”

“Now mind you he’s the reason he’s single. He cheated on and was emotionally unavailable to his ex wife for yearssss now he has reservations [laughing emojis] just comical. He scared of that Karma.”

“He had one of the best in the game. But he messed that up.”

Waka has admitted to cheating prior to getting married but it’s unclear if he cheated during the marriage. However, a few of Rivera’s fans believe he may want that old thing back.

“He want Tammy to see this soooo bad.”

“Get your wife back king!”

While a litany of comments claimed that he was the “red flag,” some saw the post for what they claimed it was — a desperate cry to get his lady’s attention.

Even if he wanted to, she has given no indication that she would even consider taking him back. But she did admit to her faults in the demise and toxicity of their union.

“I think the more toxic we were it was like the more in love we were. It was fun,” Rivera explained this spring. “Yeah, because my mouth was so crazy because I was from Baltimore. He was a rapper that thought he could say whatever.”

In fact, the influencer is busy working out to get her body in shape in time to celebrate her 37th birthday on July 30.