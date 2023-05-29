‘Is Waka Not In Her Life Nomore?’: Fans Question Waka Flocka’s Whereabouts After Tammy Rivera Shares Photos from Her Daughter’s Graduation

Tammy Rivera’s 18-year-old daughter has officially graduated from high school, but apparently her stepfather Juaquin “Waka Flocka Flame” Malphurs was nowhere in sight at the ceremony.

On May 27, Rivera shared photos after Charlie’s graduation on Instagram, showing the two hugging and crying over the momentous celebration.

“Today you made me the proudest mother EVER!” she began in her caption. “I never got the chance to walk the stage, I dropped out and had to get my GED..,, I know you was soo tired of hearing that story … But you my love DID IT! I LOVE YOU!! @tammiesangel THANK YOU.”

Tammy Rivera gets emotional after her only daughter, Charlie, graduates from high school. (Photos: @charliesangelll/Instagram

The “All These Kisses” singer can be spotted wearing a two-piece multicolored set with lime green heels. Her daughter, whom she shares with her ex Brian Williams, wore heels and a black silk dress with lace trim.

Fans flooded her comment section with more congratulatory messages and remarks about Charlie’s outfit.

“Omg I’m emotional over the first pic I luv y’all so much.”

“This is major!! Graduating hits different when you’re breaking generational curses and trauma! God bless you and your family!

“Congrats… what’s up with the lingerie slip dress tho?”

In response, to one critic, Rivera replied, “It’s a house of CB dress but what would ya tacky Axx know?!?”

Related: Waka Flocka Surprises His Stepdaughter Charlie Rivera with a Mercedes for Her Birthday

Aside from the criticism about her dress, many were shocked about Waka’s absence. They wondered about the whereabouts of Charlie’s stepdad, who has been in her life since she was 4.

“@charliesangelll where flocka was at ? He was supposed to be there to.”

“Is Waka not in her life nomore?”

Waka was not featured in the photos Rivera shared. Therefore it’s unclear if he was actually present for the graduation ceremony. The “Grove St. Party” rapper has also been pretty mum about Charlie on his Instagram and has yet to share any photos or a congratulatory post about her.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” couple are no longer together after meeting in 2011. They eloped in a Georgia courthouse in 2014 during season 3 of the VH1 reality series. Viewers watched as they went through various arguments on the show with each other, as well as on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” in 2019.

Rivera and Waka called it quits in 2021 following months of rumors and speculations of his infidelities. However, they still chose to move forward with filming season 3 of their reality series “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka,” which aired the following year on We TV.

At the time, Rivera said it was important to share the “ups” and downs of their union, stating, “We’re not going to act like everything is peaches and cream.”

Their relationship also impacted Charlie, who initially appeared nonchalant about their split until she broke down during a therapy session.

“I have really bad anxiety, so I just stay in the house,” she said in one episode. “But I know it’s just me watching everything and not me experiencing life.”

For her 17th birthday last year, Waka surprised Charlie with a silver Mercedes-Benz. He later took responsibility for his role in the demise of the marriage to her mother during an appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast in January. He admitted he was “young and dumb” and struggled to balance his career and family duties at the same time.

“It was a lot to handle and I got tired of seeing my wife just live with this umbrella over her,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Yo, be free, my n—a. I love you. Like, whatever you go through in life, I’m still gon’ help. I’m there.’ … That’s my dog. One of my best friends.”

Rivera followed suit in April, taking accountability for her part in their “toxic” relationship and marriage during a recent interview.

“I think the more toxic we were it was like the more in love we were,” she said. “It was fun. Because my mouth was so crazy because I was from Baltimore. He was a rapper that thought he could say whatever.”

Although they are no longer together, fans hope Waka still plays a big role in her life just as much as he did when they were together.