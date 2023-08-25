‘He Didn’t Let Anything Go I Did’: Tammy Rivera Bares All In Cheeky New Photos, Claps Back at Fans for Bringing Up Ex-Husband Waka Flocka

Tammy Rivera had time to check a few fans who seem to have gotten a few facts about her life wrong. A “random” carousel of photos and short clips got the attention of at least 152,000 fans who gleefully double-tapped her latest Instagram post.

The Aug. 24 post gave social media users a glimpse into images that show moments she has shared with her mother and a friend as well her new short curly bob and one of her four pet cats.

Tammy Rivera claps back at fans for bringing up her ex-husband and claiming her curves are fake. (Photos: Charliesangell/Instagram.)

In some of the other images, Tammy is clad in a hot pink, cheeky bikini as she flaunts her curves with a side profile, a look back at the camera, and one where she is facing the camera but has her head turned away from the lens.

The more drool-worthy snaps garnered the most attention in the comments. “Sayyyy how n THE f—k wacka let this go,” wrote one person. Tammy and rapper Waka Flocka Flame were married for eight years before they announced their separation in the spring of 2022.

The swimsuit designer took notice of the comment and responded, “he didn’t let anything go I did…” Another person shared a similar sentiment as the first commenter, writing, “Waka fumbled a golden diamond bruh.”

The former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” couple previously indicated that their separation was amicable and that they simply grew apart.

.@WakaFlocka blames himself for divorce with Tammy Rivera:



“I was just young and dumb.” pic.twitter.com/arj7qMtOBJ — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) January 5, 2023

Rivera also took accountability for helping fuel some of the toxic moments in the relationship. “My mouth was so crazy because I was from Baltimore. He was a rapper that thought he could say whatever,” she said in a 2023 interview on the “Roots Before Reality: Harsh Reality” podcast.

The pair seemingly has managed to remain friendly, or at least it appears that way, as Waka wished his ex a happy birthday in July. Underneath another cheeky photo, the “No Hands” artist wrote, “Happy birthday.” Fans read the message as a sign that he wanted that old thing back.

That doesn’t seem to be the case. Earlier that month, he took to Instagram to share multiple posts about dating post-divorce. In one, he expressed his desire for a partner who is ambitious, and in another he shared a meme about being emotionally vulnerable.

Exes aside, Tammy’s photos sparked a range of comments about her physique. “Pretty Mama… You are every man’s dream… shine on,” read one comment. “Don’t make no d—n sense just thick ASF,” read another comment.

When accused of buying her bodacious curves, Tammy made sure to remind people that her figure is all natural.