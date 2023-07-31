‘Get Yo Girl Back!’: Waka Flocka Creeps Into His Ex Tammy Rivera’s Comments After She Posts Cheeky Photo of Her Bodacious Backside, Fans Urge the Rapper to Win Her Back

Reality star Tammy Rivera is letting fans know that while she may be a year older, she still has it going on.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum celebrated her 37th birthday over the weekend and she kicked off this milestone surrounded by a marvelous view and a clear body of water, according to her Instagram page.

Though Rivera’s location is undisclosed, she has been keeping fans updated on her trip by sharing several photos and videos online.

One flick, in particular, put the mother of one’s assets on full display as she was captured leaning on a railing with her backside facing the camera.

Tammy Rivera’s new spicy photos seemingly inspire her ex-husband Waka Flocka to drop a comment. (Pictured: @charliesangelll/Instagram)

Rivera chose to fashionably rock a black cut-out bikini, which highlighted her curvaceous figure. “In my most humblest way 7/30,” her caption read.

The Becarré founder added FendiDa Rappa’s popular song “Point Me 2” featuring Cardi B as background music for the photo.

As of this writing, Rivera’a upload had attained more than 435,000 views, over 49,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

To a few fans’ surprise, Rivera’s ex-husband Waka Flocka was one of the many individuals who dropped a message in her comments section.

“Happy birthday,” he simply wrote. It wasn’t long before fans swarmed to the “No Hands” rapper’s comments, urging him to fight to win his former wife back.

“@wakaflocka Go tell Her Happy Birthday in person Waka….Y’all know yall miss each other.”

“@wakaflocka dam my boy Gotta come harder than that get ur wife bak my G I’m rooting for u!”

“@wakaflocka get yo girl back!”

The former lovers married in May 2014 before announcing their split in 2022. During their marriage, they faced many hardships such as infidelity mainly on Waka’s part and emotionally on Rivera’s end. The two separated in 2016 for some time, but later reconciled. However, as fans can see, their reconciliation didn’t last much longer after that.

In an interview on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast “Club Shay Shay,” Waka took full accountability as the reason why he and Rivera’s relationship didn’t work out.

“It was me… I was just young and dumb,” the 37-year-old told Sharpe.

After describing Rivera as “one of my best friends,” he suggested that he bit off more than he could chew by taking on too many responsibilities too quickly.

“I was a brother, a son, a husband, a father, a CEO, a chairman of company, pay attention to my career, protect my freedom, my life, and think of new business ideas. That’s 10 things. Eleven, I gotta learn how to protect it, 12 I gotta know what’s going on. I’m like f–k it was a lot to handle,” he expressed.

Tammy asks Charlie how she feels about her & Waka not being together. #WakaAndTammy pic.twitter.com/mJw3qF7ruU — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) August 19, 2022

Though they are no longer romantically linked, Waka and Rivera were able to film the third season of their reality series “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka,” which aired last year. Viewers watched the pair struggle with their ability to co-parent Rivera’s now 18-year-old daughter, Charlie, while still figuring out their new normal as exes.

Waka consistently has been in Charlie’s life since she was young but he was noticeably absent in photos from her high-school graduation in May.

There have been no updates on whether the WE tv reality show will return for a fourth season.