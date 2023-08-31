‘Waka Finna be Pisssedddd’: Tammy Rivera’s ‘Full’ Belly Post Has Fans Suspecting She’s Expecting

Fans are wondering how Waka Flocka is holding up after Tammy Rivera’s latest photo sparked pregnancy rumors online.

Waka’s ex-wife shared an image on Instagram that showed her in a flowy two-piece set as her hands cradled her seemingly poking belly.

“GOD IS GOOD,” she wrote. At the very end of her spaced-out caption were the words, “I’m full.”

Fans ask about Waka Flocka after Tammy Rivera’s new post sparks pregnancy rumors. (Pictured: @charliesangelll/Instagram)

Rivera’s poking belly appears to be the result of her being “full” after leaving dinner; in response to a social media user who asked if she was having twins, she wrote, “yesss Chicken & waffles.”

As of this writing, the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum’s post has attained more than 321,000 likes with more than 9,000 comments and a repost on The Neighborhood Talk’s page.

Several commenters mentioned her ex-husband and how he would react to Rivera’s almost convincing joke.

“Somebody check on Waka ion think he scrolled down.”

“Waka was on his way, punching the air and crying in the car….I know his type.”

“I know Waka stopped breathing.”

“Waka would’ve pulled out all his dreads.”



“I was finna say waka finna be pisssedddd.”

RELATED: Tammy Rivera Bares All In Cheeky New Photos, Claps Back at Fans for Bringing Up Ex-Husband Waka Flocka

Rivera and Waka married in May 2014, but were together for years prior to walking down the aisle. Unfortunately, the two 37-year-olds separated for good in 2022, and according to the “All These Kisses” singer, it was her choice to walk away.

In the comments section under one of Rivera’s recent bikini posts, a fan suggested that the “No Hands” rapper “let” her be free. She clapped back, writing, “He didn’t let anything go I did…”

Nevertheless, the former couple has confirmed that there is no bad blood between the two. In a January 2023 interview with Shannon Sharpe, Waka even described Rivera as “one of my best friends” on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

Waka takes responsibility for his divorce pic.twitter.com/mSL9w8xi1e — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 4, 2023

He also took full accountability for the demise of their marriage, “It was me… I was just young and dumb,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Though Waka blamed himself for their marriage coming to an end, Rivera admitted to playing a part in their toxic union as well.

Back in April, she told hosts Yung Joc and Jessie Woo on the “Roots Before Reality” podcast, “My mouth was so crazy because I was from Baltimore. He was a rapper that thought he could say whatever.”

While they are no longer together, the “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” stars seem to remain friendly. Waka recently wished his ex-lover a happy birthday last month, but his message caused individuals to suspect that he wanted that old thing back.

However, the jury is still out on whether he maintains his strong bond with Rivera’s daughter, Charlie. Waka has been in her life since she was four, and he even gifted her a Mercedes for her 17th birthday last year. Fans also noticed he was absent in photos from Charlie’s graduation this past May.