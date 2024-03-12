‘We Still Legally Married’: Tammy Rivera Reveals She and Waka Flocka Are Not Yet Divorced After Trading Jabs With His New Girlfriend

Two years after announcing their separation, Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka have yet to finalize their divorce. The shocking revelation spilled out onto social media when the Trivera swimsuit designer exchanged a round of digital haymakers with her ex’s new girlfriend, Fashion Nova model Melanie.

Tammy Rivera reveals she and Waka Flocka are still married two years after announcing their separation. (Photos: Charliesangelll/Instagram; Wackflocks/Instagram.)

The two women found themselves publicly at odds with each other after Rivera posted a meme to her Instagram Story that read, “No one can make me jealous over a seat I had first. You wouldn’t be sitting there if I didn’t get up.”

Melanie perceived the post to be a slight aimed at her, so she responded in her Stories with a post that stated, “Being washed up and can’t let go of your past is type crazy,” along with the caption, “This the one, cuz it’s giving jealous and bitter” and a laughing emoji.

The combustible situation ignited when social media sites shared screenshots of both posts, fueling speculation that the women were feuding. “I think she found wacka and tammy still talking .. honestly when u have a man who has this kind of history with his ex just leave coz his ex will always win,” wrote one person.

Waka Flocka’s new girlfriend claps back at Tammy Rivera after assuming the rapper’s estranged ex took a dig at her on Instagram. (Photos: Beautyy_n_brains/Instagram; Charliesangelll/Instagram via Theneighborhodtalks/Instagram.)

Soon afterward, Melanie deleted the post and replaced it with one that said, “I’ll do anything 4 u if I love u. That’s why I gotta watch who I love,” leaving some to speculate that the “Round of Applause” rapper checked her about coming for Rivera on social media.

“Waka told her to chill out” and “Y’all know wacka don’t do mess n being in the blogs,” read more comments.

Waka’s estranged wife claimed she was unaware that social media users had created a narrative pitting the women against each other, stating she woke up to the discovery of the blog account’s posts. “Waka we literally just talked about this last night (your morning)..Waka get her please for I hurt this lil girl feelings. Oh btw that post wasn’t even about him nor you but hit dogs holla..You f’king up your seat Shein Tammy,” wrote the aspiring singer.

A spectator attempted to call her out for making it public news that the exes were still in communication, saying that Rivera “just wanted the girl to know they still talk. Becoming a side chick to a man you had first is very embarrassing.”

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera’s daughter Charlie shared messages after he posted a photo with his boo Mel! pic.twitter.com/SIGxho7TvO — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 11, 2024

The comment struck a nerve with the former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star, who hit back with, “Sweetie we talked cause our daughter and to be honest we still legally married to we have to talk cause we have business that has to be handled together until them papers are signed! Grown ppl buisness.”

Rivera and Waka were together for over a decade and married for eight years when their split was announced. Though they never had biological children together, Waka did adopt his longtime love’s daughter, Charlie, from a previous relationship. The only child is now 18 and continues to maintain a relationship with the hip-hop artist as her parents work through their divorce.

In January, the Atlanta native admitted that being public about his new love was difficult. “One of the toughest pills to swallow in life for me is i gotta hide my happiness…man i’m built for it but this s—t stinging,” Waka shared in a since-deleted Instagram Story post. The teenager has openly supported both of her parents moving forward with their lives, even addressing critics who are “miserable and pathetic” enough to be concerned with the exes instead of their own lives.

WAKA FLOCKA talks divorce from Tammy Rivera pic.twitter.com/1jsw4o5oad — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) March 31, 2022

Still, a new round of commentary was set off by the news of their unfinished relationship matters. “This is why you don’t date men who are separated. She can still take him back whenever,” wrote one person. Another said, “So Tammy doesn’t want him but don’t want nobody else to have him completely??? Am I missing something?” While a third individual posted, “Y’all don’t be wanting a divorce for real.. Yall just miss the streets & wanna dabble. Next thing you know, they gone miraculously work it out. Tuh..”

Debra Antney, Waka’s mother, chimed in to address the public fodder when she responded to Rivera’s message about Melanie being a knockoff version of her. “Why we doing this s—t on the internet. We don’t do this s—t,” she wrote.

Though her daughter-in-law did not offer a rebuttal, she did later send a clear message about not wanting to be caught in the online entanglement. “Please leave me alone..I’m happy where I am in life and who i’m with!” said Rivera.

The B’ecarre by T Rivera skincare creator has yet to reveal who her new man is, but she did give fans a glimpse at their Valentine’s Day celebration, noting that the only way to describe him was with the Bible verse Psalms 37:23.

It states, “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way.” Only time will tell if their connection is everlasting, or if speculation of Rivera and Waka rekindling their romance will come to pass.