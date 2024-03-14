‘Tread Lightly’: Tammy Rivera’s Daughter Charlie Slams Stepdad Waka Flocka’s New Girlfriend Melanie Following Online Spat Weeks After Defending His New Relationship

Tammy Rivera’s daughter Charlie Rivera had words for Waka Flocka Flame’s new girlfriend, Melanie Montalvo, after she seemingly posted veiled messages on social media about Charlie’s mom.

Waka and Rivera were married for more than eight years before parting ways in 2022. However, when Montalvo appeared to be shading her boyfriend’s ex after posting a message in her Instagram Stories about Tammy being “washed up” this week, Waka’s stepdaughter responded.

Tammy Rivera and her daughter Charlie Rivera (left) clap back after Waka Flocka Flame’s new girlfriend Melanie Montalvo (both at right) seemingly posts a message about Tammy being washed up. (Photos: @ charliesangelll/Instagram, @wakaflocka/Instagram)

Montalvo shared a meme that read, “Being washed up and can’t let go of your past is type crazy.” Waka’s new flame then shared another meme that read, “This is the one, cuz it’s giving jealous and bitter.” The memes were reportedly in response to Rivera posting an Instagram Story that read, “No one can make me jealous over a seat I had first. You wouldn’t be sitting there if I didn’t get up.”

Rivera reportedly shared the meme after Montalvo shared a montage of her new life with Waka. Tammy made a series of revelations in response including that she and Waka are still “legally married.”

Charlie has previously defended Waka when he first revealed his new relationship with Montalvo, even revealing that her mother was dating someone new as well. This time she defended her mother by writing, “Just leaving this here cause females need to tread lightly fr. Never gave washed up ever” in an Instagram caption. The post featured a picture of Rivera relaxing on a boat wearing a pink swimming suit with what appears to be a man’s leg rested on hers.

“Posting this after Waka posted his new woman makes Tammy seem bothered. We never seen an arm or hand until he posted his new boo. I like Tammy but she seems bothered by his happiness to me,” wrote one critic in her comments.

Before turning them off Charlie replied, “girl bye ‘ posting this because sis think coming for the women he had a child with is knowing that the child has to approve the relationship one word and she gone that’s why I said tread lightly.”

Despite Charlie’s reveal, fans questioned how happy Rivera was in her new relationship to comment or make messages about her ex.

“No shade because Tammy I love your life but baby memes about exes when we only know one is crazy. Moving on you don’t need to even reference an ex or his new (woman.) Because you’re it!! and that’s just not even a debate,” one person wrote.

The T. Rivera swimsuit creator replied, noting that she no longer wanted Waka despite the narrative she is painting and how he unfollowed her on Instagram because he allegedly didn’t want to see her with other men.

“Yall only know him as my ex. I left him 3 years ago,” Rivera wrote. “Was in a whole

situation after him, which im no longer in. This getting annoying now cause it’s like anything I mention ppl automatically correlate with him because I’m private about my personal life now, ppl bring it back to the waka cause that’s all they know.

She continued, addressing Waka’s girlfriend Montalvo, “I’m more annoyed he got this girl thinking I still want him or painting the picture to the world like I still want him when he knows damn well that’s not the case. He just told me yesterday he unfollowed me cause he don’t want to see me with my new man and see my Vday’s posts etc. cause he need to move on he can not be my friend.”

Rivera said she told her ex that she respects “his new situation” and wanted him to respect hers. But she won’t play when it comes to her children.

“Can’t believe I’m even doing this ish on the gram but one thing y’all all know is when it came to my daughter or waka I never played! If we was together or not I still defended him but when vou allow someone to plav in my face and try to paint this narrative about me. enable it or not check it I gotta defend myself,” Rivera continued.

The 37-year-old mom of one added that she is “happy and at peace” and she prayed this will be the “last time” she will ever have to address this particular matter.

In their back-and-forth, Rivera also called Waka’s new girlfriend “Shein Tammy” and advised her ex to “get her please for I hurt this lil girl’s feelings.”

Fans reacted to the drama on Instagram with one responding, “Charlie don’t play about her PARENTSSSSSS. Especially her mama.” Another fan added, “You come for the parent you come for the kids and once the kids don’t like you just pack it up Chile lmao.”

It appears that Rivera is truly moving on after sharing that she recently got a new tattoo of a cat on her shoulder to cover up Waka’s name, so it would seem that she is finished with their relationship, despite their divorce not being finalized yet.

The two married in 2014 and announced their separation in 2022. Waka has not yet commented on the latest drama between his current lady and his ex ladies.