Oprah Winfrey Claims Warner Bros. Production Wanted Beyoncé and Rihanna to Star In ‘The Color Purple’

The musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” has been receiving nonstop praise from critics, but according to Oprah Winfrey a switch-up in the cast could have changed the film’s entire dynamic.

Oprah reveals that Beyoncé and Rihanna were considered for ‘The Color Purple.’ (Left) Beyoncé (Pictured: @beyonce/Instagram) (Middle) Oprah Winfrey (Pictured: @oprah/Instagram) (Right) Rihanna (Pictured: @badgalriri/Instagram)

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Winfrey, who acted as Sofia in the 1985 version of the film, revealed how much pressure she felt to create a guaranteed box-office hit. The 69-year-old also worked as one of the producers for the forthcoming film alongside Steven Spielberg.

“If you were doing this film for $30 million or $40 million, the interest in the cast would be very different,” Winfrey shared.

The new film is based around Fantasia Barinno, who played an older Celie. Once the budget increased to “$90 to $100 million,” Winfrey said other Grammy-winning stars started to come up in the conversations. She said, “Then everyone wants to bring Beyoncé… ‘Can you get Beyoncé’ or ‘… can you get Rihanna.’ ”

Although Winfrey recognized the star power both Beyoncé and Rihanna carry, she admitted that there were “other actors” who were more than capable of successfully conveying the roles of the fictional characters.

The Divine Sisterhood of The Color Purple! Thanks @THR 💜. pic.twitter.com/WulwfMumRC — Fantasia Taylor (@TasiasWord) December 12, 2023

“So, we’re sitting in a room saying, ‘Listen, we love Beyoncé. We love Rihanna, but there are other actors who can do this job.’ I do remember conversations about, ‘Y’all Beyoncé is going to be busy this year.’ It wasn’t even a negotiation, because you’re not getting Beyoncé.”

“Busy” might be an understatement for the “Renaissance” singer, who just closed out her six-month-long “Renaissance World Tour” in October. In November, she released her highly awaited documentary film, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

While everyone’s favorite bad gyal may not have just finished a tour or starred in a film, she did perform a 14-minute set during the Apple Music halftime show for Super Bowl LVII in February.

Riri also appears to be enjoying motherhood, after welcoming her second child with boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky. The “Cockiness (Love It) Remix” collaborators already have a 1-year-old son, RZA, who was named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

News about Beyoncé and Rihanna being considered for “The Color Purple” caught several individuals under The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram post by surprise. Many handlers even questioned the truthfulness behind Winfrey’s statement.

One person wrote, “Stop playing in our face,” while another user said, “Nah this wouldn’t have been a fit for either of them. And the names are too big as well, let’s not overshadow the movie and the other stars of the movie.”

Winfrey never mentioned what roles people suggested Beyoncé and Rihanna for, but she did speak on her belief in the film’s success.

“This is a cultural manifesto in a way for our community, and it deserves to have the support that’s needed to make it what it needs to be,” Winfrey said.

Winfrey and Spielberg’s production of “The Color Purple” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 25, also starring Taraji P. Henson as Shug, and Danielle Brooks as Sofia. A few more notable names in the film include Ciara, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as a young Celie.