‘Queens Recognizing Queens’: Beyoncé’s Sweet Response After Gayle King’s Comment That Everyone Was Rooting for Iowa Has Dawn Staley Doing Her Dance

Coach Dawn Staley is still reveling in her epic win over Iowa in the Women’s NCAA Basketball Championship on April 7. The Philadelphia native banked a perfect season without one defeat. Still, during a post-championship interview with “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King last week, she learned that the veteran broadcaster was rooting for the other team.

While fans of the coach dragged King, Staley remained humble, classy, and seemingly unbothered when it was brought to her attention.

But that’s over. Staley took to her X profile on Wednesday, April 17, to stunt on everyone who might have been cheering on other teams over the season. The flex came after Beyoncé sent the South Carolina head coach a large bouquet of flowers and merch promoting her history-making “Cowboy Carter” project.

The tweet was captioned, “LOVE ON TOP!! @Beyonce.”

A video embedded in the post captured the coach saying, “Look at these flowers. I ain’t even think they grow these here in South Carolina. Look at the merchandise. OK… if you know, you know.”

“I’m going to read this card,” she continued before reciting, “Coach Staley and the entire South Carolina Gamecocks, me and my family watched your games and cheered you on through the entire season.”

Adding, “I’m so proud of you. All my love.”

After reading the card, she queued up the 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer’s hit song “Texas Hold ‘Em” and announced to those who hadn’t caught on from the context clues that the gifts were from Beyoncé Knowles Carter.

“That’s Bey and her family,” Staley said. “Mr. Carter. Yes, Blue, you did your thing, Blue. Sir and Rumi. Bey, thank you [and] we appreciate you.”

Fans could not contain themselves, seemingly just as excited as she was.

“Queens recognizing queens!” one person said.

Another tweeted, “From one Queen to another. Those flowers are gorgeous!! That’s awesome! Beyoncé and the Family are gamecock wbb fams I’m speechless! How dope would that be if they pull up to a game.”

A third commented noted, “Hahaha coach you really living your best life!”

Other posts on the X platform captured the moment that the gifts were delivered to the school and how exciting it was for the entire staff.

Khadijah Sessions, South Carolina Women’s Assistant Coach, posted a video and wrote, “This is my Fav video from today lol Cause if you know you know ! Put a ring on it dance! BeyHive.”

Staley could not wait to show her appreciation. Hours after the first post went up, she snapped a car selfie of her wearing the “Cowbody Carter” T-shirt with a caption that read, “Headed to St. Louis with that ish on………BEY!”

Staley and the Gamecocks wrapped up their national championship season with a perfect 38-0 record. This is just one of the milestones that this team has achieved, according to ESPN. It now joins an elite tier in becoming the 10th women’s basketball team in NCAA Division I history to achieve an undefeated season.