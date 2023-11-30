SZA Explains How She Had to Accept Losing What Could Have Been Her Biggest Song to Rihanna

“Kill Bill” artist SZA is opening up about how she felt about her hit “Consideration” making it not to her debut album, “Ctrl,” but to Rihanna’s “Anti” album instead. She shared about that experience during an interview with Variety for a story that published on Nov. 29

The recording artist was guessing lyrics from her hit songs during the interview, and when the lyrics from her collaboration with Rihanna, “Consideration,” came up, the 34-year-old recalled how she felt when her label, Roc Nation, told her the song would be put on Rihanna’s eighth album instead of her debut album.

“I cared so much,” she recalled at the 3:00 mark of the interview. “I was so, like, frustrated and I felt like, ‘I’ll never have anything that’s cool again. I’ll never make anything this cool again.’ And that was so crazy and so wrong cuz it was like the centerpiece to my album at the time, and for her it was just like part of her album.”

SZA went on to say that she had just shot a video for the song and she was about to drop it when she was told the song would be on “Anti,” and the deal was already done.

“It was already done,” she continued. “Like, whatever the conversation, label-wise whatever, was already done. So it was a matter of accepting, and in hindsight, it was so hard to like go and accept, but now, it’s like, I’m so glad that that happened, and that it didn’t cost me anything. If anything, I just like gained a bunch from it and thank God I made cool music outside of that again.”

The 34-year-old didn’t believe she would create another song as great, adding, “If she has it, I’ll never be anything.”

“Consideration” ended up being released on Riri’s album in 2016, and at the time, fans quickly brought up an old post SZA wrote in 2011.

— SZA speaks on letting Rihanna use 'Consideration' as an opener for 'ANTI' instead of using it herself for 'CTRL' at the time

The “Love Galore” songstress chimed in on the Twitter beef between Rihanna and Ciara, writing, “I don’t get it! Neither @rihanna or ciara can hold a note worth a damn … Ones just worse than the other. So wats the beef?!?”

The “Snooze” singer went on to become a featured guest on the song for Rihanna’s album, but she later apologized for her previous irresponsible tweets.

“Lol Blah so I was a little s—t head at 19 sue me,” SZA wrote in 2015.

She ended up releasing her debut album “Ctrl” in 2017, which gained her five Grammy nominations, including one for Best Urban Contemporary Album. Riri’s ‘Anti” was nominated in the same category the year before.

SZA was also named Variety’s 2023 Hitmaker of the Year and her sophomore album, “SOS,” received nominations for nine Grammys at the 2024 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.