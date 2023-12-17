Actor Corey Hawkins Overcome with Emotion as He Explains Why He Went to Bat for Danielle Brooks to Play the Role as His Wife In ‘The Color Purple’

A clip has resurfaced from the very first full screening of the new “The Color Purple” movie. After viewers watched the film, they tuned in as some of the actors shared their experiences about working on the movie. This included a very heartfelt moment between actors Danielle Brooks and Corey Hawkins.

The screening took place at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Nov. 16. The all-star cast that was on hand for the post-movie talk were Hawkins, Brooks, Oprah Winfrey, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia, Phylicia Mpasi, and Colman Domingo.

Corey Hawkins made Danielle Brooks cry after he said that he was the one who asked for her to be cast in “The Color Purple” musical. (Photos: Mike Marsland/WireImage, @daniebb3/Instagram)

During the talk, Hawkins explained what happened after he was called by one of the producers of the film, Scott Sanders, about receiving the role of Harpo Johnson. The “Straight Outta Compton” star said after the call he was confused yet gracious.

When those feelings subsided, the actor said, “My first thought, I picked the phone back up, immediately called him back and I was just like, ‘Danielle Brooks. Please.’” Hawkins said he wanted Brooks to get the role of Sofia so he could be her Harpo. The audience applauded as Hawkins said, “I want to serve her.”

Brooks was overcome with emotion as she began to cry because of her friend’s gesture. Hawkins called it a full circle moment because he and Brooks went to college together at Julliard.

“Rolling around, broke college students in Julliard,” Hawkins said as he reminisced. “It was hard enough to get into there. And then to look around into those rooms and not see people who look like us, so we saw each other.”

The emotions got Hawkins to as his voice started to quaver when he said, “God, all these years later, to be here, right now together is more than enough of a gift for me.”

Brooks and Hawkins weren’t the only ones getting emotional as viewers loved the touching tribute between longtime friends. Fans said, “Such a beautiful tribute and brotherly love shown to a sister who is truly deserving! I love it,” and “Seeing black actors in true friendship & kinship & love is one of my favorite genres.”

seeing black actors in true friendship & kinship & love is one of my favorite genres 🥹😭 https://t.co/jJnYSazxgw — moonflower / the iii. (@AfroJediii) December 14, 2023

Brooks had a very emotional experience during the production of the musical. Even before the film had started shooting, the “Orange Is the New Black” star was caught on camera with tears welling up in her eyes.

Brooks played Sofia, the role made famous by Oprah Winfrey in the Broadway version of “The Color Purple.” The 34-year-old sent in an audition for the role, and she got on a Zoom call where she thought she was going to meet the director to see if she got the part.

Instead of director Blitz Bazawule entering the chat, Winfrey, a producer on the film, popped up on the screen. Brooks gasped and immediately began to cry as Winfrey told her that she had the part. Winfrey told Brooks that she was happy to pass the baton on to her.