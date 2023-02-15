Rihanna Fans Slam Howard Stern for ‘Lip-Synced’ Comment After Reports Reveal Super Bowl Performance Had More Viewers Than the Game Itself

Radio personality Howard Stern is convinced that Rihanna’s halftime performance during Sunday night’s Super Bowl consisted of her lip-syncing.

Earlier this week, on Monday, Feb. 13, Stern gave his opinion about the billionaire’s mini-concert during “The Howard Stern Show,” according to Mediate.com.

Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

When asked if he believed RiRi sang with pre-recorded vocals for her performance, Stern confidently said, “of course she was.”



“I don’t even know why she bothered showing up,” he continued, “I would say, now again I could be wrong, but in my opinion, 85 percent of that performance was, uhh, lip-synced.”

While Stern admitted that he loved Rihanna as well as her music, he also highlighted the moment he felt confirmed she was lip-syncing.

“The big giveaway might be when she puts the microphone down by her knees, and her lips aren’t moving and the other voices are going,” Stern said.

As the former “America’s Got Talent” host shared his thoughts, his co-host Robin Quivers confessed she wasn’t sure whether or not the “What’s My Name” songstress sang live the entire time. After news of Stern’s opinion spread, fans rallied behind Rihanna and defended her name.

“Ion even know Rihanna but I know she dont give two s—s about what Howard Stern thinks.”



“I know that ugly a– c—- Howard Stern ain’t talking about Rihanna.”

“Everybody’s a critic.”

Despite Stern’s backlash, he isn’t the only one who believed Rihanna lip-synced her performance, a few people on Twitter also suggested that the Grammy winner’s vocals were recorded.

“Am I tripping or Rihanna lip syncing?”

“Rihanna gave one of the greatest lip sync performances ever I’ll let it slide cause she pregnant.”

Rihanna revealed her pregnancy at the beginning of the halftime show. Just as the camera focused on her, the 34-year-old opened up her red jacket and rubbed her round belly as “B—h Better Have My Money” started playing.

This will be the Barbadian native’s second child with her boyfriend, A$ASP Rocky. The two welcomed their first child together, a son, back in May 2022.

According to Forbes, Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance drew in 28.5 million viewers, this number is only 200,000 less than last year’s Super Bowl halftime show which brought in 28.7 million viewers.

“So basically she did what it took 4 legendary artists to do??.. Yeah, you different Miss Riri”

So basically she did what it took 4 legendary artists to do??…

Yeah, you different Miss Riri😎👏🏿👏🏿 https://t.co/Iz2c50q8Eb — E.K. (@IAmKingEK) February 13, 2023

“Rihanna alone come very close to 4 n—-s at once? That’s all I’m seeing from this”

Rap legends Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem headline Super Bowl LVI. The performance also included Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson Paak. This iconic show won an Emmy for “Outstanding Variety Special” in September.