Taraji P. Henson Shares Details of Her ‘One Conversation’ with Oprah After Revealing Her Frustration With Being Underpaid For Years

Taraji P. Henson is setting the record straight after fans blamed Oprah Winfrey following Henson’s recent claims about unequal pay in Hollywood for Black actors. Henson is starring as Shug Avery in the remake of “The Color Purple,” of which Winfrey is a producer.

During an interview with the film’s cast by Winfrey’s bestie Gayle King for SiriusXM on Dec. 19, Henson began to tear up after King asked her if she was considering quitting acting.

Taraji P. Henson (L) shares a photo with Oprah Winfrey (R) in New York City online after voicing her frustration about being underpaid in Hollywood. (Photo: @tarajiphenson/Instagram)

The 53-year-old Academy Award-nominated actress told King that she was tired of the pay disparity in Hollywood for Black actors and of being told that Black stories don’t translate overseas.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” she said. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to. The math ain’t math-ing. And when you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone… It’s a whole team behind us. They have to get paid.”

“Twenty-plus years in the game, and I hear the same thing, and I see what you do for another production, but when it’s time to go to bat, they don’t have enough money,” she continued. “They play in your face, and I’m just supposed to smile and grin and bear it. Enough is enough! That’s why I have other things … because this industry, if you let it, it will steal your soul. I refuse to let that happen.”

Henson echoed similar sentiments in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, in which the veteran actress admits that she almost walked away from “The Color Purple.”

“You got to negotiate and fight tooth and nail to get what you made the last time. Where’s my raise? I haven’t seen a raise in my income since ‘Proud Mary.’ I almost had to walk away from ‘Color Purple,'” said Henson. “If I don’t take a stand, how am I making it easy for Fantasia, and Danielle, and Halle, and Phylicia?”

“If I don’t take a stand, how am I making it easy for Fantasia and Danielle and Halle and Phylicia?”@tarajiphenson joined moderator @angelique814 at the Foundation for a ‘Career Retrospective’ that @sagaftra artists won’t want to miss: https://t.co/PqlRD8o4lR pic.twitter.com/EV2Jew0uqQ — SAG-AFTRA Foundation (@sagaftraFOUND) December 20, 2023

Henson received support from several Black Hollywood figures following her comments, including from “The Perfect Find” actress Gabrielle Union, who shared a clip of Henson breaking down with the caption, “Not a damn lie told. Not. A. Damn. Lie. We go TO BAT for the next generation and, hell, even our own generation and above. We don’t hesitate to be the change that we all need to see, AND it takes a toll on your mind, health, soul, and career if we’re keepn it [100 empjoi] [heart emoji] u@tarajiphenson.”

Not a damn lie told. Not. A. Damn. Lie. We go TO BAT for the next generation and hell even our own generation and above. We don't hesitate to be the change that we all need to see AND it takes a toll on your mind, health, soul, and career if we're keepn it 💯 ❤️ u @tarajiphenson https://t.co/Z2cXSK7fta — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 20, 2023

Unfortunately, the timing of Henson’s comments caused fans on social media to speculate that Winfrey didn’t pay her actors well enough for “The Color Purple” remake. One fan noted comedienne Mo’Nique’s beef with “Precious” director Lee Daniels. Winfrey and Daniels were both producers on “Precious,” and Mo’Nique — who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film — accused them of blackballing her in Hollywood for refusing to promote the film and for being “difficult.”

“Oprah was a part of Monique’s pay situation,” wrote the one X user. “Taraji filmed and is currently on a press tour for a movie produced by who?? Oprah!!!! If yall are really lookin for pay equality yall better check under one of Oprah’s curly wigs!”

Another fan replied, “Oprah is far from broke and you mean to tell me Taraji and Fantasia almost walked away because of them being low balled??? Monique tried to tell us and folk called her crazy.”

One fan shared a video of Henson and Winfrey posing for pictures to promote the film in New York City with other members of the cast. The fan claimed that Winfrey seemingly “slighted” Henson and thought the “Hustle & Flow” appeared to hold back tears.

Henson responded to the backlash Winfrey was receiving by sharing a picture of the two on Instagram while promoting the movie in New York City. Henson said that Winfrey personally told her to reach out for anything she needed, and she did.

“It is so important for black women and ALL women of color to support each other. It is also imperative to have women of color in decision making positions across ALL industries,” wrote Henson. She also thanked her fans for responding with support and understanding to her comments about unequal compensation for Black actors.

“With that being said,” she continued. “Ms. OPRAH has been nothing less than a steady and solid beacon of light to ALL OF THE CAST of The Color Purple!!! She has provided ENCOURAGEMENT, GUIDANCE and UNWAVERING SUPPORT to us all. She told me personally to reach out to her for ANYTHING I needed, and I did! It took ONE CALL… ONE CONVERSATION… and ONE DECISION MAKING BLACK WOMAN to make me feel heard. Thank You Ms. @OPRAH For ALL That You Do.”

The original Shug Avery in “The Color Purple” was played by actress Margaret Avery, and Avery replied to Henson’s comment on Instagram. Avery won an Academy Award nomination for her role in the film.

“Pay inequality has tired ‘SHUG’ for 5 decades,” she wrote. “It’s not only in the film industry. We as women must fight hard for equality and stick together. We are WORTHY. I love you for speaking out. I [purple heart emoji] your strength and courage. Don’t give up. The fat lady ain’t sang yet.”

“The Color Purple” remake also stars Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, and Corey Hawkins, to name a few.