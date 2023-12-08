Beyoncé’s BeyHive Suspects Shade from Jennifer Lopez as Actress Doesn’t Name Singer as Her 2023 ‘Woman of the Year’ While Seemingly Humming ‘Drunk In Love’

Jennifer Lopez is the latest celebrity who has fallen victim to verbal attacks from Beyoncé’s ride-or-die fanbase, the BeyHive.

At Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 5, E! News caught up with “Jenny from the Block” and asked her to name who should be “Woman of the Year” for 2023, in reference to TIME magazine naming its annual Person of the Year.

Beyoncé’s BeyHive calls out Jennifer Lopez for seemingly humming her song ‘Drunk In Love’ while naming another artist as ‘Woman of the Year’ for 2023. (Left) Beyoncé (Pictured: @beyonce/Instagram) (Right) Jennifer Lopez (Pictured: @jlo/Instagram)

This comes as TIME magazine, on Dec. 6, announced Taylor Swift as its 2023 Person of the Year.

“I mean all of them right? They’re all pretty amazing,” Lopez answered.

Although the former “In Living Color” dancer showed love to all of the women in the industry, she eventually identified popular country-pop singer Taylor Swift as her “Woman of the Year.”

“Taylor’s pretty, you know, kind of killing it this year,” Lopez said. “Yeah, I would say Taylor maybe, yeah.”

Swift is fresh off a successful “Eras Tour, ” which sold out stadiums all over the globe. She also recently lit up movie theaters with her highly anticipated documentary film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

While Lopez is right about the Pennsylvania native having an epic year, many social media users felt her answer appeared to throw shade at the “Renaissance” singer, who also had one heck of a year herself.

One X handler suggested that Lopez was, “Trying so hard not to say Beyoncé.” A few others accused Lopez of humming the iconic riff from Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love” performance in Dubai as she pondered over her answer.

“I do not care about what Jlo says but its funny how she is humming the Dubai Drink in love riff (off key of course) while saying all of this,” said one person. Two others added, “While humming the drunk in love riff chile,” and “Sounded like someone else was all up in her mind.”

Sounded like someone else was all up in her mind — nico (@Neekoleeto) December 8, 2023

The third comment was a play on words referencing Yoncé’s one-year-old song, “All Up In Your Mind,” from her most recent album, “Renaissance.”

Some comments also suggested that Beyoncé was the inspiration behind Lopez’s breastplate outfit for Elle’s event. “Your stylist disagrees,” one of the many tweets read.

The handler’s message was shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page. The outlet also attached side-by-side photos of Lopez’s outfit next to the breastplate ensemble Beyoncé wore for the cover of her new single, “My House.”

This isn’t the first time hardcore Beyoncé fans got on the “I’m Real” vocalist for seemingly copying their favorite artist’s style. After performing at the 2020 American Music Awards, Lopez felt the wrath of the BeyHive for supposedly copying the aesthetic Bey used during her beloved “Drunk In Love” performance at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

Both Grammy nominees rocked a wet-look bob hairstyle and a black cut-out bodysuit for their performances. Their set-up was also similar and featured shaded backgrounds with silhouette backdrops.

Although Bey may not be Lopez’s “Woman of the Year,” she’s managed to receive an array of praises from folks all over the world for the hard work she’s put into her six-month-long “Renaissance World Tour” and documentary film “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

Though the movie just came out on Dec. 1, it reportedly already has managed to be the number-one movie in the country and received 100 percent on the critical film website Rotten Tomatoes.