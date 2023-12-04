Jeannie Mai Claims Her Mother Taught Daughter Monaco to Ask for ‘Cash App’ Ahead of Legal Battle Over Prenup Infidelity Clause

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy may have their hands full with their daughter, Monaco. According to the former talk show host, the soon-to-be-2-year-old can barely speak talk but already has ways to request money locked into her vocabulary.

The TV personality appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Dec. 4, where she dished on how her mother Mama Mai’s influence has the toddler leaning into the joy of receiving gifts. The first-time mother said that Monaco’s Vietnamese grandmother is “making this greatest, biggest celebration” in the child’s life.

Jeannie Mai claims her mother taught daughter Monaco to ask for money amid legal battle seeking financial gain from Jeezy. (Photo L-R: Mama Mai, Monaco, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy. Courtesy: Thejeanniemai/Instagram; Jeezy/Instagram.)

“She’s got a tree in every room for this little girl that is her size…and she’s giving her a present every day. Every single day this girl, now, it’s not crazy,” Mai explained to host Jennifer Hudson, noting that Monaco has already received a pair of chopsticks, and “a little money envelope” from grandma.

“She’s teaching her how to ask for gifts too. She already has the word money and Cash App…So if she comes to you, she’s gonna say, ‘Hi, Ms. Jennifer, money. Cash App.’”

Jeannie has been on the receiving end of flak since Jeezy suddenly filed for divorce after two years of marriage in September. The “I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget” artist’s supporters have relentlessly accused her of cheating and marrying the rapper for his money.

“I feel for their daughter because I have a feeling this divorce is about to get nasty, in the law of public opinion and actual court. good luck to them all,” wrote one viewer on a clip of the interview.

In October, Mai revealed to “Entertainment Tonight” that her daughter already has expensive tastes. The toddler appeared on the host’s new show, “Raid the Cage,” which challenges two teams of contestants to grab prizes in hopes that the total cost of the items will beat out their opponents’.

Monaco set her sights on an oversized teddy bear and luxe jewelry. “There’s like a Tiffany necklace, and she went for it cause that’s my girl,” Jeannie joked. “She went for the bling…she went for the bling for mama.”

I just watched the whole video again, and the fortune teller mentioned that Jeezy has a very high temper as well as Jeannie and that she will lose out on a lot of money when she's 44,😭😭😭.. Yoh Jeannie Mai hle. https://t.co/8ICKnP58se — Abontle❤️ (@tshegozina) September 16, 2023

The former newlyweds are currently filing legal motions about custody of their only child and the enforcement of an infidelity clause in their prenup. Jeezy recently sought out court date to determine a visitation schedule with his youngest child. He also has three older children from previous relationships. He claimed that his ex has been “gatekeeping” access to Monaco.

The former Style Network personality responded with a court filing implying the Atlanta native had been cheating.

The filing sought enforcement of a clause in their prenup that reads, “In the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party…shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement.”

“Not sure when this was taped, but you and Jeezy are accusing each other of cheating. Not good. Poor Monaco in the middle of it all unknowingly. I hope one day Jeannie and Jeezy can reunite,” read another comment regarding the matter.

A third wrote, “Sis looking for any and everything to get something out of this man for divorcing her. Where are the receipts sis.”

Elsewhere in the interview with Hudson, Jeannie claimed she learned of her estranged husband’s divorce filing in the media like everyone else. This will mark her second marriage and Jeezy’s first.