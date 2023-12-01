Jeannie Mai Accuses Jeezy of Cheating as Rapper Claims Mai Is Interfering With His Parental Rights In Heated Divorce Battle

It doesn’t seem like Jeezy and Jeannie Mai will come to an amicable resolution in their divorce case, as the two entertainers have thrown barbs at each other regarding allegations of cheating and parental interference.

Jeezy shocked the couple’s fans in mid-September when he filed for divorce from Mai after just two years of marriage. He also asked for joint custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco Jenkins. Since that bombshell dropped, the two have sparingly talked about the divorce or the custody battle.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai trade allegations amid their divorce case and custody battle. (Photo: @jeezy @the jeanniemai/Instagram)

In the public eye, the estranged couple has chosen not to call each other out by name, out of respect for the other. That does not seem to be the case in their legal battles as the kid gloves are seemingly off.

Mai appears to be fighting Jeezy’s request for joint custody of their daughter, as she hired well-known Georgia attorney Randall Kessler, who has worked on cases like Nene Leakes’ 2011 divorce and Mike Epps’ paternity case. RadarOnline reports that Jeezy has filed a new motion so that the court will set a structured visitation schedule.

The “Don’t Cheat” rapper claimed that he and Mai had an informal schedule, but it has not been working out. Jeezy’s lawyers said that Mai isn’t being “malicious,” but she has “acted as a gatekeeper” regarding Jeezy’s ability to be a father to Monaco. The motion said the interference is “causing confusion and tension between the parties,” and he is demanding the courts step in.

One day after Jeezy accused Mai of being a “gatekeeper,” she insinuated he was a cheater. This isn’t the first time that infidelity rumors have come up in the pair’s divorce, as Mai previously has been accused of cheating with fellow TV host Mario Lopez.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Mai’s lawyer wrote that the television personality “reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce, but which [Mai] does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly.”

The lawyer also said that the court should enforce a part in their prenup “regarding infidelity,” which explains that if either side cheated, sexually or emotionally, it “shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party.”

Fans were split over both the gatekeeping claims and the cheating claims.

In regards to the custody battle, one fan who sided with Mai said, “I’m tired of him with this narrative… She’s clearly working & he knows she alway’s travel ‘s with their daughter.. He just wants to control her every move.” Another who sided with Jeezy said, “This is sick. Regardless of how I feel about man he deserves to be in the child’s life. Period. Black men continue to get treated like this.

This is sick. Regardless of how I feel about man he deserves to be in the child’s life. Period. Black men continue to get treated like this. — Sunni (@keyshawnshaahid) December 1, 2023

Some cast doubt, saying they did not believe Jeezy would sign a prenup with a cheating clause and still “cheat and then ask for a divorce lol.” One Mai supporter added, “I’m assuming she has proof… because she seemed to be the problem and I know women usually don’t take the blame for nothing.”

While Jeezy has said on multiple occasions “Real men don’t cheat,” Mai has not given a response about the custody battle. However, she uploaded a new episode to her “Hello Hunnay” YouTube channel.

Mai gave fans a glimpse into her life as she filmed her show “Raid the Cage” in Mexico City. She had baby Monaco with her, and she said it was her third week of filming the game show.

She also may have referred to her relationship situation as she talked about her driver Diego. Mai said that besides being her driver, he was also a secret keeper because they “talk a lot of s—t.” Diego laughed at the statement as he told the camera it was true.