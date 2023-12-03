Jeezy Calls Speculation He Cheated ‘100 Percent False’ After Jeannie Mai Asks Court to Uphold Infidelity Clause In Couple’s Prenup Agreement

The divorce drama between former trap music emcee Jeezy and his fashionista wife Jeannie Mai is getting messier by the day. At first, there was only speculation around the breakdown of their relationship, but now, it seems the former “The Real” host is alluding that her husband was unfaithful.

Us Weekly reports that in a recently submitted court document Mai has responded to the divorce petition initiated by Jeezy in September. She urges the court to uphold the prenuptial agreement clause signed before their 2021 marriage. Although the specifics of the prenup remain undisclosed, a clause highlighted by Mai’s legal team explicitly states that, in the case of infidelity on Jeezy’s part, she retains the right to pursue an “equitable division” of all marital assets.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai. (Photo: @jeanniemai/Instagram)

This includes properties, finances, and other assets encompassed in his $10 million net worth portfolio.

“Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity,” Mai’s lawyer writes in the court documents, US reports. “[The clause] provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party … shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement.”

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

“They said Jeezy did all that pandering just to be the one who cheated, AND knowing there was an infidelity clause in their prenup? mots: sometimes being a sh-tty person actually costs lol,” one person wrote on the X platform.

Another commented, “Feels like a lie if the prenup would benefit her in case of infidelity she would have been the one to file for it not jeezy,” with others asking why she was trying to make it work with a cheater.

feels like a lie if the prenup would benefit her in case of infidelity she would have been the one to file for it not jeezy — jay🇮🇱 (@vexstings) December 2, 2023

Others said even if he was unfaithful, she doesn’t “deserve” money from him.

“Jeannie Mai who can’t keep a marriage to save her life all of a sudden wants a ton of money from Jeezy after barely 2 years of marriage…..yall gotta be careful on who yall marrying. Aint no way she deserve his life’s earnings after 24 months even if he cheated,” a post said.

Jeannie Mai who can't keep a marriage to save her life all of a sudden wants a ton of money from Jeezy after barely 2 years of marriage…..yall gotta be careful on who yall marrying. Aint no way she deserve his life's earnings after 24 months even if he cheated. — StocksMakeMeRich (@StocksMake) December 2, 2023

Representatives for the ”Don’t Cheat” rapper shared his rebuttal to the filing’s insinuation.

“Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time,” a spokesperson for the artist said in an interview with Us.

Jeezy has been controlling the narrative, with some fans thinking it was actually Mai who cheated. When the “Trap or Die” artist dropped his latest project, a double album called “I Might Forgive … But I Don’t Forget,” it included songs like “Trust No One,” “This Too Shall Pass,” “Don’t Deserve Me” and “Don’t Cheat.” On “But I Don’t Forget,” Jeezy has tracks like “Delusional,” “No Choice,” and “Claim to Fame.”

After hearing those titles, some fans blurted out on social media, “She definitely cheated.” Some of the rumors about her infidelity have been linked to her close relationship with Mario Lopez and their dynamic on-screen chemistry on the “Access Daily” show.

Either way, Jeezy has never flat-out said anything about the split other than citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In a highly produced interview with Nia Long, Jeezy talked about the dissolution of his marriage, saying he was “saddened” that it didn’t work.