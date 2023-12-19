Tia Mowry’s Post About What ‘Another Man Will’ Do Has Fans Convinced She Has a New Man In Her Life

Tia Mowry finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, earlier this year. They were together for 22 years and share two children. After months of complaining about her dating life, fans believe the actress has a new man in her life.

On Dec. 18, Mowry shared a photo of herself wearing a purple ombre sweater, adding “What one man won’t do, another man will” as her caption.

The post received over 4.4 million views and nearly 2,000 comments from social media users who mostly agreed, “She ain’t lying tho, because vice versa, what one woman won’t do another will.”

Some critics felt the 45-year-old was out of her league and age group for making the post. Two said, “Too old for this behavior” and “OUT. OF. POCKET.” A third added, “SMH love Tia thats my boo forever but damn this caption ina cringy.”

That’s a Trey Wiggs quote smh — Mamba Forever (@jglaze222) December 19, 2023

A fourth individual added, “That’s a Trey Wiggs quote smh,” referring to actor Chaz Lamar Shepherd, who played Melanie Barnett’s college sweetheart on “The Game.” Mowry portrayed Barnett, a young medical student and girlfriend of rookie NFL player Derwin Davis, a role held by actor Pooch Hall.

Shepherd starred on the hit show for six episodes between seasons 1, 2 and 5. Viewers who watch the show are aware of Derwin and Trey’s heated tension as rival players in the NFL. Things heightened after paparazzi snapped a photo of Derwin’s lady and Trey at lunch with a snazzy headline about their “romantic” outing.

Derwin and Melanie tried to rectify the damage with paparazzi photos of their own, but Derwin couldn’t shake the feeling of being “embarrassed” by his football teammates who clowned him with shirts featuring the photo of Trey and Melanie.

Trey is also the person Melanie later slept with as revenge for Derwin cheating with singer Drew Sidora.

Other folks online began advising the “Family Reunion” star to rekindle her past with Hardrict. One said, “Your 45 years old, go back to your family,” while another added, “Go home. You’re not built for the streets.”

we gon be alright 💕 pic.twitter.com/RuCdgCP4Wj — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) November 24, 2023

Mowry and her ex met as Hardrict waited at a bus stop after filming his first movie in 1999. The two actors began dating the following year and tied the knot years later in 2008. During the relationship, they welcomed two kids together before announcing their split in October 2022. From their 14-year marriage, they welcomed a son, Cree, 12, and a daughter, Cairo, 5.

Fans previously suggested Mowry and Hardrict get back together after looking rather cozy in family photos for Thanksgiving.