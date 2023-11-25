Tia Mowry Spotted with Her Arm on Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict’s Leg Sparks Reconciliation Rumors

Tia Mowry shared some holiday pictures with fans one day after Thanksgiving of herself with her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, and now fans are speculating that the former couple is reconciling.

The actress shared two adorable family pictures with the caption, “We gon be alright.” The photos also featured the former couple seated in between their 12-year-old son, Cree and 5-year-old daughter, Cairo.

(From left) Cree Hardrict, Tia Mowry, Cory Hardrict and Cairo Hardrict. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

The former “Sister, Sister” star and “All-American” actor announced their divorce in 2022 after 14 years of marriage and 22 years of being together on Instagram.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” she wrote at the time. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Fans were shocked by their split due to the former couple looking so happy in the adorable videos often shared by Mowry on social media. The couple finalized their divorce last April and agreed to share joint custody.

After their Thanksgiving post was shared by The Neighborhood Talk, many quickly speculated that the two were reconciling, noting that Mowry’s arm was rested on Hardrict’s leg in one of the pictures.

“We see that hand on the leg…,” noted one fan, prompting another to write, “that’s why I thought they were together!”

“They may be,” added one. “Bc I wouldn’t touch any of my exes with a 100ft pole. Don’t want them getting the wrong idea.”

Other fans replied that Mowry and Hardrict were simply co-parenting. Two said, “Y’all do realize there are people who can effectively co-parent without the bs,” and “She never said they getting back together, they’re co-parenting.”

Mowry also shared additional pictures that included shots of her mother Darlene and her brothers Tavior and Tahj. They were joined by her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, Tamera’s husband Adam Housley, and their 11-year-old son, Aden, and 8-year-old daughter, Ariah.

we gon be alright 💕 pic.twitter.com/RuCdgCP4Wj — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) November 24, 2023

Mowry wrote that it was “truly special” having the whole family gathered and she sent love to those finding the holiday season challenging.

“Reflecting on these times, I’m filled with gratitude for my family and the enduring memories we’ve created, as well as those yet to come. As we anticipate the upcoming holiday, I extend warm wishes to everyone for a joyous celebration with your loved ones. For those who find this season challenging, sending extra love your way.”

Incidentally, Hardrict also shared the same Thanksgiving pictures with the caption, “Forever.” A few fans said it looked like stopped by for a “visit” since he still had his shoes on and everyone else in the photo was barefoot or had socks on. Hardrict’s comments were also bombarded with folks complimenting how adorable they looked as a family while others suggested that they “work it out.”

The “Brotherly Love” star has dispelled many rumors over the past few months about him dating a “young blond white woman,” while Mowry has been hitting the beach and showing off her cheeks on the beach. The “Twitch” star has also been sharing tidbits of her dating life online, but folks are not fully convinced that she’s over Hardrict.