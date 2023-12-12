Tiffany Haddish Reportedly Prohibited from Drinking Alcohol Following Second DUI Arrest, Ordered to Take Random Drug Tests

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish might not be having any eggnog this holiday season unless it’s virgin after a Georgia judge forbade her from drinking any alcohol or taking any illegal drugs.

The judge rendered the decision in the first week of December after the second of her two DUI arrests over the past two years following a petition from prosecutors regarding the terms of her bond for her charges in California last month.

Judge orders Tiffany Haddish to random drug test and to stop drinking following her second DUI arrest in two years. (Photo: @tifffanyhaddish/Instagram)

Prosecutors specifically requested the inclusion of a provision stating that Haddish is prohibited from consuming alcohol and must undergo weekly drug testing, according to court documents seen by RadarOnline.

“The After Party” star was arrested on Nov. 24 by the police most recently when a report came in about an individual sleeping in her Tesla in the middle of the street. The Beverly Hills Police Department stated that their officers approached Haddish and subsequently took her into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was later released after several hours and posted a $1,666 bond.

Haddish was previously arrested for falling asleep in a car after smoking weed in Georgia on Jan. 14, 2022.

As per the ruling, she is currently restricted from consuming alcohol or using substances, including HEM products like CBD. The judge specified that any prescription drugs must adhere to therapeutic limits. Additionally, she is required to undergo a drug test panel that screens for common illicit drugs, including testing for ETG and ETS, which are alcohol metabolites.

Some of the 44-year-old’s friends believe that their girl is in trouble, pointing to her past abandonment issues, her very public breakup with rapper Common, and a now-resolved lawsuit leveled by a former friend who accused her of having inappropriate relations with her children as what may have triggered her into a downward spiral of drinking and driving.

“As soon as I heard it, I said ‘godd-mn, I’m glad she’s OK,’” Haddish’s friend told The New York Post.

“But it seems weird to me. You would think that someone would have a driver in that situation. This is tough because there’s nothing anybody’s gonna say to take away that this is her second offense,” the insider continued.

“The way people look at drinking and driving. Hopefully, there’s a lesson to be learned. If people want to be critical, I say f–k that — you don’t know what a person is going through,” that friend added. “You don’t know what’s troubling a person.”