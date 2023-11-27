Fans Call for Tiffany Haddish to Take DUI Arrest Seriously as Comedian Jokes About God Sending Her a Man in Uniform Hours After Jail Release

Comedienne and actress Tiffany Haddish turned her most recent life trouble into new material for her latest stand-up comedy set at the famed Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California, but it’s not a matter that left many of her followers laughing.

The comedienne had an eventful holiday weekend as she made two appearances at the SoCal comedy club, with some time in a jail cell sprinkled in the middle. It all started on Thanksgiving Day when Haddish performed an impromptu set at the Laugh Factory’s 43rd-annual Free Feast.

Tiffany Haddish jokes about her DUI arrest hours after it happened on Nov. 24. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

Haddish was set to perform the following night, but her early morning turned sour as she was found “slumped over the wheel” of her car while it was running in the middle of Beverly Drive, according to TMZ. The “Girls Trip” actress was arrested by officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department and cited for Driving Under the Influence.

The 43-year-old spent the early parts of her Black Friday in a cell before being released later that same day. The comedienne obliged her commitment to the comedy club as she made an appearance on stage not long after her release.

During her second comedy set, a fan asked the actress what happened the night prior. Haddish played coy as she said, “I don’t know; you tell me.” She then turned her predicament into a joke, saying, “I mean, I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in a uniform. God answered my prayers.”

As the “Night School” actress downplayed the situation, the audience erupted into applause and laughter. Haddish went on to joke about her hitting on the police officer during the arrest.

While the fans in attendance found the joke hilarious, not everyone online was of the same mindset. Some fans called her post-DUI set a “coping mechanism,” while others claimed that the actress was in a “downward spiral.”

One commenter said, “Love her as a comedian, but can’t get behind her selfish and entitled ways. Zero regard for life when you can afford to not drive.” Another added, “Driving under the influence is not a joking matter. People could have been killed or get hurt. She did not learn her lesson if she joking about it. The gig should have been canceled.”

This wasn’t the first time that Haddish has used the joke about a man in uniform after she was arrested for DUI. In January 2022, Haddish had a similar event happen as she was arrested near Atlanta, Georgia, by Peachtree City Police after she was caught asleep at the wheel.

Haddish made an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” after the arrest, where she first used the joke about asking God for a man. After Fallon asked if the comedienne wanted to talk about the ordeal, Haddish said, “I been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. God went ahead and sent me four in uniform. I wasn’t expecting it.”

Haddish joked that she had to be better when she asked God for things she wanted.