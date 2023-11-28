Tiffany Haddish Fans Say It’s ‘Time for Rehab’ as Comedian Vows to ‘Get Some Help’ Following DUI Arrest on Black Friday

After receiving backlash for joking about her recent DUI in Los Angeles, Tiffany Haddish made her first official statement about what occurred on Nov. 24.

A day before her arrest, the “Girls Trip” star performed at the famous Laugh Factory comedy club in Long Beach, California, for its 43rd-annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community. After her set, Haddish posted a video of herself singing and dancing to the Los Angeles-based soft rock cover band Yächtley Crëw at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.

The next time Haddish was seen, she was being handcuffed by Beverly Hills Police after they responded to a call about someone falling asleep at the wheel. The comedienne was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and she was released later that day. This marked the second time in two years that Haddish had been arrested for similar charges.

Tiffany Haddish gives a public statement following her DUI arrest. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

In an exclusive interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” the 43-year-old gave her first public statement about her most recent arrest. Haddish said “this will never happen again,” as she explained that her Tesla had parked itself in the middle of Beverly Drive as she had dozed off.

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” Haddish proclaimed. The actress said that she was “in good spirits” after the events, and she praised BHPD’s professionalism and the way the officers handled her arrest.

After her arrest, fans of the “Night School” actress came out, calling for her to seek professional help. One person wrote, “I hate how established celebrities self-sabotage themselves. But I truly hope whatever she’s going thru, she gets the best support and help possible fr.”

I hate how established celebrities self sabotage themselves. But I truly hope whatever she’s going thru, she gets the best support and help possible fr … — 𝕯𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖞 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐𝖔 🥀 (@BVBYDRKO) November 25, 2023

Another suggested that she go to a facility for treatment. “Time for rehab. You could have killed someone. Falling asleep while driving because you are too drunk means you need help,” that person wrote.

While this was Haddish’s first public statement to the media about her DUI arrest, it wasn’t her first statement on the subject. After spending some time in jail, Haddish returned to the Laugh Factory as she was scheduled for a show later that Friday night.

TMZ leaked audio from Haddish’s second set where she downplayed what had occurred earlier in the morning. One fan asked Haddish what had happened after she left the comedy club the night prior, and the comedienne acted as if she didn’t know.

She then turned her arrest into a joke as she said, “I mean, I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in a uniform. God answered my prayers.” Haddish then joked about flirting with one of her arresting officers as the crowd laughed and applauded.

This wasn’t the first time Haddish had used the joke. In January 2022, Haddish was arrested by Peachtree City Police after falling asleep at the wheel in the city within the Atlanta area. After posting bond, Haddish made a video appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where she made the same joke about praying to God for a man in uniform.