Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Friend Says She Plans to Expose How ‘Evil and Desperate for Fame’ the Actress Really Is Amid Their $1 Million Legal Battle

Tiffany Haddish’s small win in court didn’t appear to sit well with the actress’ former friend, Trizah Morris.

Both women are currently battling it out following the $1 million defamation lawsuit Morris filed against Haddish back in August.

Tiffany Haddish’s former friend speaks out after the judge grants the comedian arbitration amid their $1 million lawsuit battle. (Pictured: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

According to RadarOnline, the “Girls Trip” star requested that the lawsuit be moved to arbitration and out of the public eye. Fortunately for Haddish, a Los Angeles judge seemed to be in the spirit of giving and granted her the motion.

While Haddish hasn’t commented about this tiny victory, Morris reportedly shared her thoughts with the media outlet.

“I wasn’t concerned about the case being out of the public eye because I’m not personally interested in any exposure,” she said in a statement.

“I was more concerned about the arbitration because I didn’t understand the process,” Morris added. She then suggested that receiving more knowledge about the ins and outs of an arbitration eased any hesitancy about it. Morris also noted that her goal now is to expose Haddish for who she “really is.”

Morris told the outlet, “I look forward to presenting concrete evidence of how my daughter and I were bullied into signing the agreement and how she lied about being extorted.”

In a previous filing, Haddish revealed that Morris allegedly agreed that their contentions would be presented in arbitration rather than state court.

“I plan on exposing how evil and desperate for fame Tiffany really is,” Morris added.

Morris is the mother of the two adult children who accused Haddish and comedian Aries Spears of grooming them for a controversial comedy bit in 2014 titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.”

The disturbing skit, in which both of the plaintiffs were underage, has since been removed from YouTube.

Per the brother and sister, Haddish coached them through the sexually suggested scenes, while Spears’ allegations were tied to his strange behavior on set. One month after the abuse lawsuit, one of Haddish’s accusers decided to back out, requesting that a judge dismiss the case “with prejudice.”

Though the case was settled, Morris — who was given a $15,000 settlement from Spears — claimed that the two comedians deemed her as an extortionist during the case, prompting her suit. She also stated that Spears and Haddish’s comments negatively impacted her reputation and her personal and professional life.

The Jane Doe who filed the lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears has asked the judge to dismiss the case



“We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us." https://t.co/9vWfgm7Fcf pic.twitter.com/fBbZz6Y4Q8 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 20, 2022

As for Haddish, TMZ caught up with her as she strolled through an L.A. airport not even one week after the case’s dismissal. During their brief conversation, the “Night School” actress spoke about losing “everything” following the allegations.

“All my gigs, gone. Everything. Gone,” she said in defeat.

Despite Haddish’s reported uncertainty about her future, it doesn’t look like the comedian’s financial bag has been drastically affected, as she has been cashing out checks on top of checks. Just recently, her new film, “Haunted Mansion,” dropped on Disney+, which also stars LaKeith Stanfield and Rosario Dawson.

She also branched out into music by releasing a new single called “Till The Club Close,” which features rappers Lil Jon and Fivio Foreign.

Haddish recently announced her upcoming comedy show in honor of the holidays. On Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 25, she plans to perform at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California.