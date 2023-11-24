Days Before Being Found ‘Slumped Over’ In DUI Arrest, Tiffany Haddish Was Denied Entry Into African Club

Tiffany Hddish has found herself on the wrong side of the law again. The star was arrested on DUI charges on Black Friday.

According to TMZ, she fell asleep and was found “slumped over the wheel” in Beverly Hills. Footage showed her handcuffed as police escorted her to a squad car during the early morning hours of Nov. 24.

The LA native spent Thanksgiving Day helping out The Laugh Factory for their holiday feast. She also performed an impromptu comedy set at the annual gathering. Based on TMZ’s coverage of the arrest, she was still in the same clothes from the event.

Tiffany Haddish’s celebrity status helped gain her entry into an African club in Los Angeles after initially being turned away. (Photos: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram, @Emma_habesha_restaurant/Instagram)

This marks the second DUI she has received in the past year. In January 2022, she was arrested after falling asleep behind the wheel in the metro Atlanta suburb of Peachtree City. Haddish later explained the incident was the result of her grieving the death of her grandmother.

Prior to her post-Thanksgiving run-in with the law, Haddish was using her celebrity status as the perfect flex after she was initially denied entry into a popular Inglewood establishment.

“I’m trying to go to the Habesha party to get my East African on; you know, I been partying with the white people, now I’m trying to party with my East Africans, and they won’t let me in the club,” said Haddish as she recorded herself standing outside of Emma Habesha Restaurant. The actress was in tow with three men she referred to as her brothers.

Tiffany Haddish arrested AGAIN for a DUI in Beverly Hills after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel.



Haddish performed at the Laugh Factory the night before. This is the second DUI arrest for Haddish, who was also busted under similar circumstances back in January 2022… https://t.co/ACi3uGCnly pic.twitter.com/gSBMINzOFk — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 24, 2023

The video was posted on Nov. 23, however, Emma Habesha flyers for a Friendsgiving event took place on Nov. 22.

Prior to showing up at the family-owned eatery, the “Night School” star shared an hour-long livestream of herself enjoying Yachtley Crew, a yacht rock band that covers hits from the ’70s and ’80s, at the El Rey Theatre. “D—n I been turned away from fancier places,” added the comic before noting that the restaurant is known for serving good food.

“It’s a party in there, cars parked all up and down the street, but they won’t let the Haddish in. They said they ain’t letting nobody else in,” continued the Emmy-winning actress, alluding to the fact that capacity concerns were likely the real reason she had to wait to enter.

After a brief exchange with an employee at the door, Haddish gained entry into the venue. Her brothers remained outside as Haddish spoke with another employee inside the venue about them being met with resistance at the door.

“I got three of my brothers out here. They didn’t want to let me in, and they won’t let me brothers in; if I wasn’t famous they wouldn’t have let me in,” she said. The brief video ends with her dancing to the live band.

“Do they not you are a queen,” wrote a fan after watching the footage. Another person joked, “Tiff you gon crash someone’s party girl.” A third comment suggested Haddish not let her celebrity status go to her head. “Bruh….don’t ever expect anything. Stay Humble haddish,” they wrote.

The “She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood!” comic doesn’t just have an appreciation of East African cuisine and festivities; it’s also part of her heritage. Her father, Tsihaye Reda Haddish, and paternal grandparents are from Eritrea, a country she gained dual citizenship from in 2019.

In 2021, the star rung in the new year when she returned to her late grandfather’s village, Geza Keren, where she acquired her Eritrean ID and land. Haddish previously paid homage to her heritage when she attended the 2018 Academy Awards dressed in a traditional zuria gown.