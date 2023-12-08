Black & Streaming: From Mack Wilds In ‘After Hours’ to ‘Christmas of Yes,’ Here Are 13 Films and TV Series to Watch This Weekend

It’s Friday again, and you know that means it’s time for another ABS What to Watch List!

This week Destah has some underrated gems that readers may have missed. Go back to before the 2000s in “Q: the Movie,” where one young man tries to throw the cookout to end all cookouts. Like the vibe of young adults vibing? Check out Mack Wilds’ passion project “After Hours” and watch this slice of life film that showcases a random night in 2017 NYC.

As the football season is beginning to wind down, we have content for fans who want to reminisce on the good times. Take a look back at the extreme highs and lows of Deion Sanders’ first year as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in “Coach Prime S2.”

Tristan “Mack” Wilds in “After Hours” (left), Michele Weaver in “Christmas of Yes” (right). (Photos: “After Hours”/Destah OWN/YouTube)

If you want to look even further back, watch ESPN’s “The Greatest Heisman Race of 1997” to see who won the coveted prize in a field that included future NFL greats like Charles Woodson and Randy Moss.

With Christmas quickly approaching watch some upcoming holiday films that are sure to become future cult favorites. Watch BET+’s original take on a classic holiday trope as Letoya Luckett and Romeo Miller play a married couple who need a little Christmas magic to help save their relationship in “A Miracle Before Christmas.”

OWN also is in the Holiday spirit as one woman learns to enjoy life after being open to more opportunities in “Christmas of Yes.”

Here’s a list of all the series and films to watch on Destah and other streaming platforms this weekend.

Destah

After Hours (2017) From the mind of singer and actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds, this compilation of shorts is from the six-episode mini series that is the visual representation of the artist’s 2017 album of the same name. The film follows multiple characters as they deal with love, lust, and companionship as they navigate a 2017 New York City night.

Q: the Movie (1999) Before starring in the B-movie classic "3 Strikes," Brian Hooks was in this hidden gem from the turn of the millenium. The film follows a young man trying to throw the greatest cookout of all time. While en route to his goal the party gets more and more out of hand.

Bigger Than the Game (2018) Life imitates the art of basketball in this sports drama. Dylan Baxter, the head coach of the Michigan Warriors AAU basketball team, has to keep a level head as he and his team stop at a metaphorical crossroads on their way to a national title.

Scott Free (2022) “Karma is relentless in her pursuit of balances owed.” Two brothers learn this as they are trapped in a life of crime. One of the brothers sees the bigger picture and is trying to leave their dirty deeds in the past, while the other is bound to the streets.

Cemetery Series (2023) In this Atlanta Black Star original, viewers can be informed on the history of African and Black American cemeteries and how they faced neglect and racial discrimination. The series also showcases what some people have done to preserve the history of the people who have since passed.

Netflix

Leave the World Behind (2023) In this new suspenseful apocalyptic film, a family’s vacation to a luxurious rental home is cut short after weird occurrences start happening. It only gets worse when two strangers, Mahershala Ali and Myha’la, arrive at the front door saying that the house is theirs. The two families try to cope with their situation as a cyberattack seemingly puts all of their lives in danger.

MAX

Christmas of Yes (2023) After a work-obsessed woman unexpectedly loses her job during the holiday season, her brother tries to come to the rescue as he gives her a challenge. Say yes to things she usually wouldn’t go for. Through the bet, she finds happiness and maybe love in this wholesome holiday film presented by the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Prime Video

Coach Prime S2 (2023) After the first season followed Sanders during his tenure at the HBCU Jackson State, S2 is set to follow “Coach Prime” in his first year as the head coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes. Fans will get a first-person view behind the curtains of praise and criticism to see the rise and fall of the Buffaloes season.

Not sure what yall are doing but Coach Prime Season 2 is out right now👀#WeComing https://t.co/tMQqg3pVai — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) December 7, 2023

ESPN+

The Greatest Heisman Race of 1997 (2023) In the latest installment of ESPN’s award-winning docu-series “30 for 30,” viewers get to take a look back at the highly fiercely contested 1997 Heisman trophy battle. Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Randy Moss, and Ryan Leaf all made a claim for why they deserved to be the winner, but the historic results of the race still led many to be shocked over who won.

BET+

A Miracle Before Christmas (2022) In this reimagined version of the 1947 film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Letoya Luckett plays Mercedes Wright, a relationship therapist who is so focused on helping other people’s marriages that she neglects her own family. After meeting a mysterious man, played by Keith David, Wright’s life is turned upside down as she sees what life would be like if she didn’t marry her husband. The film also stars Romeo Miller and Paula Jai Parker

The Preacher's Wife (1997) This Black Christmas classic about faith and love has an all-star cast that includes Denzel Washington, Courtney B. Vance, the late great Whitney Houston, and more. In the film, Vance plays a preacher who asks God for help during a period of self-doubt. An angel is sent down to help the man of God, but he gets distracted when he sees his wife.

Hulu

Culprits (2023) This globetrotting crime drama follows a crew of elite criminals who have gone their separate ways after scoring big on a high-stakes heist. Each member of the crew has put the mission behind them as they move on with their lives, but their past has come back to haunt them as a mysterious assassin is picking each member off one by one.

