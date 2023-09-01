‘Come Back Home Like Gucci Mane’: Fans Hit Gunna with More ‘Clone’ Allegations After Noticing His Drastic Post-Jail Weight Loss In New Viral Photo

Fans can’t believe how much weight rapper Gunna has lost after a new photo of him circulated online.

Gunna at his “Drip or Drown 2” album release party at Compound on Feb. 24, 2019. in Atlanta. (Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

On Thursday, Aug. 31, an image of the artist’s side profile hit the internet and spread like wildfire. It showed Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, in gym gear as his legs were stretched out into a lunge while holding a resistance band.

@Glock_Topickz on X was one of many accounts that shared the photo online, where one person responded, “He looks d–m good!”

A few other X account users also voiced their opinions about Gunna’s drastic weight transformation.

“Gunna lost some weight and got fine asf.”



“Lmao Gunna outta jail and wanna become an athlete now?”

There were also a few comments that compared the “Drop Too Hard” artist’s weight loss to Gucci Mane’s.

“Kinda wanna go to jail so i can come back home like gucci mane and gunna.”

“B—h they cloned Gunna lol he came out of jail like Gucci mane..”

RELATED: Gunna’s Weight Loss Draws Comparisons to Gucci Mane After a New Photo of the YSL Rapper Goes Viral

Clone allegations were first placed on fellow rapper Gucci Mane back in 2016 following his release from prison and fans noticed how slim he had gotten. As for Gunna, he recently started to face clone rumors once fans pointed out his leaner appearance following his release from prison last December.

While Gunna hasn’t publicly addressed the clone allegations, the “Lemonade” rapper had fun with the hearsay back in 2020. Gucci decided to troll folks who were trolling him in an Instagram post that featured a throwback photo of himself beside an updated picture.

“Haters Gone Say U Was Cloned,” his caption read.

Unlike the 1017 record label founder, Gunna has maintained a low profile following his release from jail. The “pushin P” rapper agreed to enter a guilty plea deal with one year time served to a RICO case, which awarded him a free life with five years of probation. After his release, fans accused Gunna of snitching on his business partner, friend, and popular Atlanta rapper Young Thug.

The “Drip Too Hard” rapper is currently behind bars and is facing a series of gang-related and racketeering charges. Despite confusion around the current status of Gunna and Thug’s relationship, Gunna has voiced his support for the YSL leader’s freedom on Instagram.