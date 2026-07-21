‘Russell Was Right’: Kimora Lee Simmons Makes a ‘Strategic’ Play as Divorce Proceedings Against Ex-Husband Tim Leissner Heat Up

Kimora Lee Simmons and her estranged husband Tim Leissner may be split, but they have one string that will forever tie them together.

The couple shares an 11-year-old son, Wolfe Lee Leissner. Wolfe is the youngest of Kimora’s five kids and the only child she shared with Leissner.

The Baby Phat founder and the former Goldman Sachs executive married in 2014 and legally separated in 2022.

Kimora Lee Simmons responds to estranged husband’s divorce filing. (Photo: Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Now, as the two legally battle it out in their divorce, their son Wolfe has become a central figure in their dispute following a clerical error.

On July 21, TMZ reported that Simmons has filed a response to Leissner’s divorce petition stating that she disagrees with the legal and physical custody of their son.

In his original April 20 divorce filing, Leissner asked for joint legal and physical custody of Wolfe.

But in a shocking turn of events, Simmons allegedly wants Leissner to be awarded primary legal and physical custody of Wolfe.

Court documents initially suggested Simmons wanted Leissner to receive primary legal and physical custody of Wolfe. TMZ later reported the filing was the result of a clerical error and said Simmons has no intention of giving up primary custody.

One request that remains true is Simmons’ bid to block the court from awarding Leissner spousal support. Instead, she wants him to pay spousal support to her.

The former model is also requesting that Leissner pay for her legal fees.

It’s not clear what Leissner’s reaction is to this new filing is, but one thing the former lovers seem to agree on is the documented reason for their split.

In his original filing, Leissner wrote that it was “irreconcilable differences,” which Simmons did not deny.

Fans shared their reactions to the uncorrected report on social media. One person joked, “She said and take the kid with you.”

Another person said, “Very strategic indeed, if she offers him the son, she won’t have to pay child support or owe the man. And she gets to keep the child since he’s in jail! Win win

But others wondered how Leissner would be able to be the primary parent, being that he would be behind bars soon.

One person said, “She’s giving that man custody of their child while he’s in prison? Kimora is diabolical!”

Last May, Leissner, an investment banker, was sentenced to two years in prison on bribery and money laundering charges in connection with the sprawling multinational embezzlement scam of more than $4.5 billion from the Malaysian 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.

Simmons has adamantly denied any involvement in her husband’s transgressions.

However, her ex-husband Russell Simmons accuses her of using $44 million in shares of the Celsius energy drink company from an account they shared to pay Leissner’s bond, shares the government never returned.

“Russell Simmons was absolutely right about her,” said one person.

In the midst of the drama, the German-born financier admitted in 2022 that he “photoshopped a divorce document” in 2014.

He used the fake document to convince Simmons he had divorced Judy Chan Leissner, even though he was still legally married. It wasn’t the first time he admitted to falsifying divorce papers.

In court, Leissner said he also forged divorce documents in 2000 with another woman, so he could marry Chan.

In February 2026, Leissner began serving his two-year prison sentence for the 1MDB scandal, the same month he filed for divorce from Simmons.

Two months later, Fugees rapper Pras Michél was found guilty for his role in funneling money for the accused embezzlement mastermind, Jho Low. In May Michél began serving his 14-year federal prison sentence after his 2023 conviction on charges including money laundering, witness tampering, and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.