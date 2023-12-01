Black & Streaming: From ‘The Story of Troop’ to ‘Candy Cane Lane,’ Here Are 14 Series and Films to Watch on Destah and More Streaming Platforms

Wake up, wake up, it’s the first of December and rent/mortgage is due, but the cold winter weather is keeping folks parked right at home on the couch.

Don’t worry, ABS has got you covered with a slew of movies and series to watch on our Destah app as well as other streaming platforms right from the couch or bed and under a cozy blanket.

Eddie Murphy is back to inspiring families with his decorative movie “Candy Cane Lane” about a competitive Christmas competition, while Xscape singer Tameka Scott tears down the house singing and acting in “The Christmas Ringer.”

R&B group Troop and the cast of “Candy Cane Lane.” (Photos: @trooprnb/Instagram; @primevideo/Instagram)

Laugh while watching old episodes of “The Steve Harvey Show” and comedies like, “Nothin’ 2 Lose.” For those looking for some reality TV, watch this year’s annual BravoCon, where all the ladies from network’s top show reunite, or tune into Jon Batiste’s intimate reveal of his partner’s battle with cancer.

Here are this week’s list of films and series to watch this weekend on streaming platforms.

Prime Video

Candy Cane Lane (2023) Eddie Murphy is back with another one of his instant classic holiday kids movies alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, who plays his wife and their three children. In the film Murphy plays family man Chris Carver, who lives on Candy Cane Lane and was recently laid off from his job. To fix their floating money issues, Carver joins the annual $100,000 Christmas decorating contest in his neighborhood. He then makes a deal with a mischievous elf to help him win using a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life. The family-friendly movie explores valuable life lessons while exploring the meaning of Christmas through comedy and jokes.

BET+

The Christmas Ringer (2023) Xscape singer Tamika Scott as Cherise, a snobbish woman who believes she knows it all about singing and later finds out she doesn’t. The film follows Trenyce Cobbins’ character, Nicole, who hopes to change her image in the industry after her manager-fiancé steals all of her money. She returns to her hometown church’s choir to help win a singing competition against a shady rival, Claire, played by singer Kelly Price, who works at another church. The movie also stars “P-Valley” star Tyler Lepley, rapper Akbar V, and former 112 singer Q Parker.

Destah

Fade Away (2018) A promising high schooler’s dreams of playing college basketball get deterred by a knee injury in school. He then puts down the basketball and picks up a gun as he begins selling drugs and falling into the traps of a gang. Rev Run’s son, Jojo Simmons, Clifton Powell, Omar Gooding, Emilio Rivera, and “Martin” actor Thomas Mikal Ford also star in the movie based around a group of teenagers growing up in Liberty City in Miami.

Nothin’ 2 Lose (2000) Actor Brian Hooks stars in this comedy about a fed-up woman who gives her hotshot music producer boyfriend 30 days to leave his bachelor lifestyle behind and embrace life as a married man. Only time will tell if he can truly do it, considering he receives not-so-helpful advice from his male peers about their exhausting marriages.

Tales Of A Boy Band: The Story Of Troop (2022) Learn all there is to know about the R&B singing group in this five-episode series narrated by each of the five-member group. Troop was known in the late 1980s for their ability to sing, harmonize, and dance in unison. The “All I Do Is Think of You” singers discuss everything from internal group issues to business deals and what they experienced while Troop was on top of the R&B charts. Other classic Troop songs include “Still in Love,” “Spread My Wings,” and “Mamacita.”

COMING SOON…TALES OF A BOY BAND..THE STORY OF TROOP ..#TROOP pic.twitter.com/tfY9zeq3Mq — Jon Jon (@jonjonharreld) January 17, 2022

Swipers (2022) Imagine turning to a life of crime to finish your way through college just to obtain your degree. Financial aid is running out and the economy sour, so Tiana and her small group of friends turn to what they know: scamming. But as a first-time offender and the only person to get caught up, while she have to do the time for her crimes? The cast includes Leah Mondy, Nicole Marie Castoreno, Chatejah George, Khiry Hunter-Wade, and Charliee Clay.

Hulu

The Steve Harvey Show (1996) Enjoy six seasons of nonstop comedy and laughter from “Kings of Comedy” stars Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer. In case you missed it, Harvey once portrayed a schoolteacher, Mr. Hightower, who lived with his best friend, Cedric Jackie Robinson. He goes from teacher to vice principal of Booker T. Washington High School on Chicago’s West Side, where he teaches students more than just how to read and write music.

Every Day is Christmas (2018) Inspired by the Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol,” this adaptation features Grammy-winning vocalist Toni Braxton playing a ruthless businesswoman named Alexis Taylor, who is visited by her deceased mother at holiday time. Taylor’s mother died over 20 years ago, but for her it’s just as real as the day it happened. When her past, present, and future collide, she’s forced to make decisions that simply money can’t resolve. The film also stars her sister Towanda Braxton and fellow actor Michael Jai White.

Netflix

American Symphony (2023) In this intimate documentary, Grammy-nominated musician Jon Batiste gives fans a candid look at his personal life outside of music. As his career is on the rise, his partner, author Suleika Jaouad, learns that her cancer is back. The film explores the toll her treatment took on each party, which took place in the midst of preparing for his first major concert at Carnegie Hall. It’s a beautiful display of art, creativity, and love.

First Wives Club (2019) The first three seasons of the middle-age series from Tyler Perry is ranked No. 5 in Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. list. Inspired by the 1996 comedy movie, “First Wives Club” follows four professional women working through their rocky marriages as they lean on their friendship for support amid pressure from new love, new work and more. Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and Michelle Buteau play savvy New Yorkers Hazel, Ari, and Bree.

Squid Games: The Challenge (2023) The South Korean hit drama “Squid Games” led to a spinoff documenting 456 real-life players putting their skills to test at a chance to win $4.56 million. There are currently five episodes out right now that have caused some criticism among viewers who have been watching since 2021. Several show contestants have reportedly threatened to sue the streaming network after “suffering injuries such as hypothermia and nerve damage as a result of poor health and safety standards on set.”

Peacock

Don’t Let Go (2019) David Oyelowo and Storm Reid co-star in this science fiction time-warp thriller film written and directed by Jacob Aaron Estes. Oyelowo plays Detective Jack Radcliff, who receives a phone call from his recently murdered niece, played by Reid, seemingly from the past. Jack must race to unravel the mystery to prevent the inevitable that has already happened. The film also stars acting vet Mykelti Williamson and “Atlanta” star Brian Tyree Henry.

Bravocon (2023) Enjoy an hour-long recap of the three-day annual Bravocon convention that took place last month in Las Vegas. Reality stars from the network reunited on stages to discuss and defend their respective shows. Shereé Whitfield was among the attendees representing “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” opposite Phaedra Parks, who was fired from “RHOA” during season 7 and recently joined season 10 of “Married to Medicine.”

Starz