Tracey Edmonds and Long-Time Partner Deion Sanders Are Now In the ‘Friend’ Zone After Spending More Than 10 Years Together

It looks like Deion Sanders is having a rough year on and off the field.

In addition to the Colorado Buffaloes head coach not seeing the team he leads qualify to play in a college bowl game, Coach Prime and his long-time partner, Tracey Edmonds, have decided to call it quits.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds announce their split after more than a decade together. (Left) Deion Sanders (Pictured: @deionsanders/Instagram) (Right) Tracey Edmonds (Pictured: @traceyeedmonds/Instagram)

After spending more than a decade together, four of which they reportedly were engaged, the former couple revealed their decision to separate via a joint statement that was shared on Edmonds’ social media page.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love… We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS,” the message read.

They noted that this choice was made “with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together.”

“Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH! Tracey and Deion,” the remainder of the message read.

Although Edmond removed folks’ ability to comment underneath her post, many individuals left remarks in the comments section of @theybf_daily’s post. The outlet also shared a screenshot featuring a supposed response from Sanders before his ex-fiancée disabled her comments.

Sanders, 56, purportedly wrote, “Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we’ve shared and they laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!”

In response, Edmonds said, “@deionsanders Thank you. Love u too. I am grateful to God for giving me all of the beautiful memories we shared. I will always be there for you and your family.”

Their sweet exchange was met with a mixture of opinions from IG users who either shamed Sanders for wasting Edmonds’ time or others who supported this seemingly mature breakup.

One person wrote, “So not shocked. She should have not allowed him to string her along all this time,” while another penned, “Why do people not understand that sometimes things just stop working.” A third user said, “That’s a lot of time to be wasting to end up nowhere.. Hopefully they will both find happiness.”

Neither Sanders nor Edmonds are new to public splits. Before the Hollywood producer, the two-time Super Bowl champion was married twice. He was previously married to Caroline Chambers from 1989 until 1998. During their nine-year relationship, they welcomed two children: a daughter named Deiondra Sanders and a son Deion Sanders Jr.

After the finalization of their divorce, the former Dallas Cowboy soon tied the knot for a second time with his ex-wife Pilar Biggers-Sanders in 1999. Throughout their 14-year relationship, the couple welcomed three children together: two sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, and a daughter Shelomi Sanders. By 2013, they went their separate ways.

Deion Sanders lost 2 stunners, Pilar and Tracey Wow! Big loser energy! — SinnamonSCouture (@SinnamonCouture) December 4, 2023

As for Edmonds, 56, she was previously in a high-profile relationship with Kenneth Edmonds better known as singing legend Babyface for 13 years. During their marriage, they had two sons together: Brandon and Dylan Michael Edmonds.

She was also attached to comedian and actor Eddie Murphy for a few years. The two even got engaged in 2007 and married each other the following year. However, 12 days after their private ceremony, they announced their split.

Sanders previously made headlines last month after controversial YouTuber Charleston White shared a profanity-laced rant about him and his son, Shedeur.

During his spiel, White cursed out the former NFL player as well as shared his want to “put $20,000 up on any college player that’ll hurt his son.”

Shedeur serves as the quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes, the same team his father coaches. The two also were a father-and-son football duo when Sanders coached at Jackson State University from 2020 until 2022.

White recently doubled down on his harsh statements toward the Sanders family while speaking on Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday” podcast. During the interview, White unapologetically described the legendary footballer as a “token n—a” who “played football for white folks.”

He said he’s aware of the former Jackson State University coach’s time as a Falcons player, but that “ain’t respect worthy” to him. White’s hope is that Black people say “f—k Deion” for taking their love and support to Colorado and not to another of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Newton called White a “hater” after explaining the impact of what Sanders has done for the culture and the “notoriety” he’s brought to the college world of football. But White wasn’t hearing it when saying, “f—k Deion. His wife too.”

Pilar previously responded to the threats White made against their son, calling him a “grown-a— little guy.” But Sanders has not directly responded to White’s latest vulgar rant.