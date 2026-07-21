Anthony Edwards’ Stunning Georgia Child Support Bill Revealed In Court Documents

Anthony Edwards did not have an interest in obtaining custody of his 1-year-old daughter with Instagram influencer Ayesha Howard in October 2024.

However, the Minnesota Timberwolves star is still on the hook for monthly child support payments in Georgia.

A Georgia court recently ruled on the exact amount Edwards, an Atlanta native, must pay to Howard each month.

Anthony Edwards (left) and Ayesha Howard (right) are the parents of 1-year-old Aubri’ Summer (center). (David Berding/Getty Images; Instagram/@little.ms.golden)

Edwards must pay $3,222 month in child support, TMZ reported Tuesday, citing court documents it says it obtained.

‘This Isn’t About the Child’: Ayesha Howard Denies Attempted ‘Coercion’ Over Six-Figure Demand as Anthony Edwards’ Baby Drama Explodes

Howard’s income was listed at zero in court documents, but she did not appear at trial with evidence to support her claims.

To date, Edwards has made a total of $110,000 in payments that began with a lump sum of $20,000 in January 2025 and subsequent payments of $5,000 a month until the conclusion of the trial.

On the surface, the monthly payments appear to be a manageable win for Edwards, considering what he makes on the court before endorsement income is added.

The NBA shooting guard is entering the third year of 5-year, $244 million contract extension that he agreed to in 2023. To date, Edwards has earned $131,998,049 in salary over his NBA career that began in 2020 as the No. 1 overall pick after one year at the University of Georgia.

While Edwards initially told Howard there would be no need to fight over custody in court, a contentious legal battle unfolded anyway.

The dispute between the parties, though, centered on where the child support case would be filed. Howard attempted to have the case filed in California, where Edwards’ payments would likely be higher, instead of Georgia, Edwards’ preference.

At one point, as the back-and-forth played out over social media, Howard demanded Edwards pay her a one-time payment of $500,000 and give a public apology in order for her to sign a non-disparagement agreement.

“I want to make it clear that my request for compensation was never tied to agreeing to any custody orders,” Howard told Us Weekly in August 2025. “I asked for compensation due to the substantial financial and reputational damages I’ve endured during this prolonged litigation with Anthony Edwards.”

Edwards’ legal team eventually won the dispute, as a Los Angeles judge awarded Howard full custody of their child but did not agree to set up the child support payments in California.

Howard also has a 10-year-old son, Jason, with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby. She has over 600,000 followers on Instagram.

In addition to Aubri’, Edwards has three other children (two daughters and a son) with three different women. His daughter Aislynn also was born in 2024, while his other two children were born in 2023.

Edwards, 24, is expected to earn $48,924,624 in salary during the upcoming NBA regular season that begins in October.