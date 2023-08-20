‘Romeo Really a Whole Daddy’: Romeo Miller Shocks Fans After He Shares Shirtless Photos and Sweet Videos with His Two Daughters to Celebrate His 34th Birthday

In a world where celebrities are using social media to stay connected with fans, Romeo Miller has been keeping his 2.1 million Instagram followers up to date on his personal life.

On his 34th birthday, Aug. 19, the former rapper-turned-actor shared a series of posts in honor of the big day. “Daddy era,” he captioned a collage of photos of himself dressed in neutral tones.

Two images showed Miller in a white short-sleeve turtleneck revealing his arm tattoos, while three others featured him showing off his abs in cream-colored and denim ensembles.

Fans go wild after Romeo Miller shares shirtless photos on his 34th birthday. (Photo: @romeomiller/Instagram)

“Lord. Lil’ Romeo don’ grown up & I’ve become a crush. Sheesh,” wrote one fan in his comments section.

Another said, “Damn I can’t believe I been crushing on this man since I was 12yrs old and still ain’t saw him in person yet Lol that’s tragic. Happy Birthday to my man my fine sexy man.”

Related: Romeo Miller Shocks Fans, Announces Birth of Second Daughter

In a separate post, Miller uploaded a video featuring short clips of his version of dad life. He shares two daughters with his longtime girlfriend Drew Sangster.

“This video says it all. My home! Being a DAD is the greatest adventure of my life. Man I am so in love and proud of these two girls River & Winter!” he wrote in the caption. “The best gifts I’ve ever received.”

He continued, “Thank you God and Drew, and thank you to all whom sent amazing energy and messages today! My wish? To make this planet a better place for our little ones, that’s the ultimate GIFT. La vie est belle! Romans 12:2.”

The Shade Room reposted the former dating show host’s video on its Instagram page, where fans flooded their comments with Happy birthday messages and remarks about the former artist and “girl dad.”

“lil ROMEO you just don’t know how you move so fast across the flow i mean you run thru my mind like all da time to da point where i just wanna take ya home.”

“Fatherhood looks amazing on him.”

“He wanted this so bad. I am happy for him. Happy Birthday.”

“We really up there yall.. Lil Romeo really a whole daddy.”

“Damn I feel old , feel like he was just on Uncle P and now he got 2 kids.”

Romeo Miller has two kids now & i feel so fùcking old😭 — daenerys targaryen first (@yoncegravity) March 18, 2023

The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star and Sanger began publicly dating in November 2020, just two days after the Thanksgiving holiday. The pregnancy of their first daughter River was kept a secret until it was revealed on Instagram for Valentine’s Day in 2022. Miller announced the birth of his and Sanger’s second daughter, Winter Snoh, earlier this year in March.

They have a company called Drewy Co products, which sells kid-friendly products as well as candles, body butter and shirts.

In a previous episode this past season, Miller revealed the couple’s engagement to his co-star, Angela Simmons. It’s not clear if the two have officially tied the knot by eloping or if they have plans for a wedding.

Click here to watch the full video.