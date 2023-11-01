‘Ain’t Her Momma The One He Cheated on Janet With’: Jermaine Dupri’s Teen Daughter Spills the Tea on His Failed Relationship with Her Mother Amid Rumors About Reconciling with Janet Jackson

Jermaine Dupri may need to have an off-camera conversation with his youngest daughter, Jalynn, about his past relationship with her mother, Sarai Jones.

The 13-year-old proved that kids really do say the darnedest things after inquiring about her father’s ability to cope with Jones no longer having any romantic interest in him.

“How did you feel when my mama left you? Like, how does that feel?” asked Jalynn in a video recorded and posted by her father on Instagram.

Trending Today:

Jermaine Dupri’s teen daughter spills the tea on his failed relationship with her mother amid rumors about reconciling with Janet Jackson. (Photos: @Jermainedupri/Instagram; @Janetjackon/Instagram.)

When Dupri asked what gave her the notion that Jones “left” him, in so many words Jalynn explained that it was obvious. “Because you’re old. You’re old,” said the teen with a giggle.

She further elaborated that she did not think Jones ditched Dupri, 51, solely because of his age. “No, that’s not actually why. ‘Cause you’re just other things that aren’t supposed to be said on the internet,” she continued.

“Oh, so you think your mother left me?” quipped the hit-making producer. “And you feel sorry for me ‘cause your mother left me?” Durpri’s daughter responded, “No, I’m asking how did you feel. I don’t feel sorry for you…that’s funny.”

While it is unclear what sparked their conversation, the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee made it known that he’d had enough of her antics. “Anybody want a child ?? Y’all can come get this one,” read his comical caption for the post.

Social media users had a lot to say about the father-daughter banter, with some even bringing up the So So Def executive’s past relationship with Janet Jackson. “Ain’t her momma the one he cheated on Janet with? and then conceived?? read a user’s comment on The Shade Room’s repost of the short clip.

Watch the Full Video Here.

Dupri and Janet dated for seven years before breaking up in 2009, months before the passing of her brother, Michael Jackson. Last year, Dupri admitted that he was reckless and cheated on the pop icon. Her “Janet Jackson” A&E documentary revealed that she wanted to marry the producer before their relationship deteriorated.

“Girl hush yo daddy tryna spin da block on Janet… this gon be the second time you mess it up for them,” read another comment.

if I was Jermaine Dupri daughter I would be mad as hell like Janet Jackson was literally finna be my step mother. That lady was in love like omg I would never let my daddy forget smh https://t.co/Jf1A0QzNkK pic.twitter.com/AoeGWqtm4q — … (@breyanalike) July 28, 2023

Despite fans speculating that Usher’s album “Confessions”, and the title track, were about his failed romance with TLC’s Chilli, it was revealed that Dupri’s own love life was actually the inspiration. On the track, Usher sings:

“Just when I thought I said all I can say/ My chick on the side said she got one on the way…/The first thing that came to mind was you/ Second thing was how do I know if it’s mine and is it true/ Third thing was me wishin’ that I never did what I did/ How I ain’t ready for no kid and bye bye to our relationship.”

Dupri and Jones had a short-lived encounter in 2009 when she became pregnant. She gave birth to Jalynn in September 2000. Dupri also has an adult daughter, Shaniah, from a past relationship in the late 1990s with his ex Pam Sweat.

Janet and Dupri reignited rumors of their rekindled romance after being spotted hanging out with renewed lovebirds Nelly and Ashanti after the One Music Festival in Atlanta in October 2023.

👀 Jermaine Dupri might get Janet Jackson back… pic.twitter.com/kuUXYtPMD7 — SOUND (@itsavibe) October 30, 2023

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.

A third comment read, “She saw that video with him and Janet now she in here asking her mamas questions for her. Others instead chose to laugh with Jaylnn, as observed in comments like, “The laughs after the disrespect is amazing.”

Jackson remains Dupri’s most high-profile relationship. She, on the other hand, made headlines first in 2012 when she wed wealthy Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, with whom, in 2017, she welcomed a son, Eissa Al Mana.

Wissam is her third marriage. Her first husband was R&B singer James DeBarge and her second was dancer and songwriter René Elizondo Jr.