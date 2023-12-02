Fans Credit Beyoncé’s ‘Black Mama’ Parenting Style for ‘Well-Mannered’ Blue Ivy While Comparing Mother-Daughter Duo to Kim Kardashian and North West

Every parent can attest that there’s no manual for bringing up children.

Hollywood mothers would further emphasize that there definitely is no guide for raising kids in the spotlight … and then there is Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Kim Kardashian.

The two celebrity moms are raising a total of seven youngsters with two very different parenting styles under the constant scrutiny of cameras, paparazzi, and fans.

Queen Bey, the iconic pop star with more Grammys than any other singer in history, adopts a stricter approach, influenced by her Southern values and ethics. Conversely, Kim Kardashian, the billionaire reality star and influencer, takes a more laid-back approach, allowing her children to express themselves freely, without censorship, even if it means saying things that could be perceived as rude or offensive.

Fans credit Beyoncé’s “Black Mama” parenting style for “well-mannered” Blue Ivy while comparing the two to Kim Kardashian and North West. (Photo: @beyonce/Instagram, @kimkardashian/Instagram)

Fans are comparing the parenting styles, zeroing in on each woman’s relationship with their two eldest children: Blue Ivy (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) and North West (Kanye West and Kim Kardashian).

Blue Ivy, 11, has been seen a lot lately since she went on tour with her mom. For years, her parents have been reserved about exposing her to the public. The tour proved to show good reason, as so many people cyberbullied and criticized the pre-teen as she danced with her mother, who had been dancing since Ed McMahon hosted “Star Search.”

Still, when people saw the young lady she was poised as reserved and always looking to her mother for direction or advice. In a clip from the “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” the singer is considering removing or shortening her hit single “Diva” from her concert set list. Blue, whose dad says she gives him a hard time and doesn’t think he is cool, boldly interjects and suggests that her mom not remove “Diva” from the playlist.

When Mama Bey said she didn’t think it was a good idea, Blue pushed a little harder, interrupting the room of adults in the meeting.

“I appreciate your opinion, but you got to calm down,” the Houston native said, with her hand suggesting to her child to cut it out.

One person on the X platform immediately juxtaposed both mothers.

“People are upset that Beyoncé doesn’t let Blue talk to her any kind of way,” the person wrote. “Ain’t no Kardashian parenting in the Carter house.”

People are upset that Beyoncé doesn’t let Blue talk to her any kind of way. Ain’t no Kardashian parenting in the Carter house. pic.twitter.com/9q0LZcfEYq — James Jones (@jamesjonesesq) December 1, 2023

“Beyonce a black Mama,” another person commented, as someone rationalized this is the OG’s doing, “Seeing that Ms.Tina didn’t play ‘that’ with Bey…I’m not surprised that Beyonce doesn’t play that. Her children always seemed very well-mannered in the public.”

Seeing that Ms.Tina didn’t play “that” with Bey…I’m not surprised that Beyonce doesn’t play that. Her children always seemed very well-mannered in the public. — . (@LoveByMC) December 1, 2023

Kim K and North West, 10, have a different relationship, often played out (against her father’s will) on social media and the family’s reality show, “The Kardashians” on Hulu.

Often Kim allows her daughter to wear racy outfits that some believe are inappropriate for a child just hitting double digits, and others say the child is just expressing her style taste.

Recently, Kim brought North in to give her opinion on a fitting for the Met Gala with Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry, and the young lady pulled no punches, telling her what she thought about the dress.

“There’s way too much gaps in the pearls,” North said the gown. “It looks like she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped.”

Her fashion-forward mom tried to explain that the pearls were “vintage” and quality. But North insisted the pearls looked “fake” before saying, “I like the pearls, I just don’t like that it looks like [it’s] from the dollar store.”

Patiently, Kim tried to inform her daughter, as the stylist cringed. Fans also cringed, commenting on how Kim allows this behavior from her daughter.

“Kim should’ve taught her manners because North can come across as really rude. North is old enough to know wrong from right,” one person wrote on social media, while another remarked, “She raises North as her equal. That little girl is going to walk all over her in a few years if she hasn’t already.”

Others said that they think that Kim is “afraid” of her daughter, and that’s why she is so free, while others say that if this problem isn’t nipped in the bud, it’s going to be unmanageable when she gets older.

While the parenting styles differ, what is abundantly clear with both moms, is their love for their kids. North and Blue might have polar opposite public personas, but both girls seem confident in themselves.

It no doubt has a lot to do with how their parents pour into them … and confident kids is always the goal.