Beyoncé Faces Skin Bleaching Accusations as Critics Compare Her ‘White’ Complexion and Blonde Hair to Kim Kardashian

The “Alien Superstar” look that Beyoncé pulled off for the world premiere of her latest project, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé,” has some social media users making bold claims about her complexion.

The singer brought out scores of celebrities for the Beverly Hills event on Nov. 25. While stars like her Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaToya Luckett and Latavia Roberson all walked the silver carpet decked out in their most cozy and opulent attires, Beyoncé opted instead to sneak in and out of the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre.

Beyoncé is accused of bleaching herself “white” as fans compare her to Kim Kardashian. Photos: Beyonce.com

Eager fans did not get a look at the “Break My Soul” artist’s strapless, curve-hugging silver Versace dress and butt-length ice-blond tresses until photos of her landed on her website. The re-circulation of the images on social platforms sparked a flurry of comments accusing Beyoncé of trying to present herself as a white woman, as many critiqued her seemingly lighter skin tone.

“I thought this was Kim Kardashian,” wrote one person, who was joined by others who likened the singer’s appearance to that of Kim Kardashian. Someone else quipped, “This Becky with the good hair.”

“Is nobody going to discuss how this woman has bleached herself raw? It’s disgusting,” asked one concerned social media commenter.

Several people defended the 42-year-old against naysayers who were determined to expose her for reportedly bleaching away her melanin.

Is nobody going to discuss how this woman has bleached herself raw? It’s disgusting. https://t.co/ACLWrou7bU — 🇧🇧🇬🇾 (@bajanbadness_) November 26, 2023

“Beyoncé has always been this color. Couple it with frontal lighting, a platinum wig and a silver backdrop which reflects color and she may appear lighter, but it’s literally the same. Y’all are ridiculous. If she were bleaching, she’d be clear. Beyoncé typically tans and wears bronzer,” posted a fan who showed side-by-side photos of the singer that were taken 12 years apart.

Another defender wrote, “Y’all know nothing about photography and lighting and it shows.” Still, not everyone was convinced. “Y’all stop playing in my face. Beyoncé ain’t never looked this damn light skin in her life!! She looks white simple,” wrote one person.

Aside from the debate about her complexion, Beyoncé’s fans also have flooded social media expressing anticipation for “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.” The concert documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of her recently completed Renaissance world tour that wrapped in October.

The film also will serve as the only visual for the “Renaissance” album that has been released. It opens in AMC Theaters on Dec. 1.