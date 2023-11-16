‘I Have a Feeling It’s Twins’: Ciara’s Latest Maternity Shoot Has Fans Speculating About Her Pregnancy

A very pregnant Ciara shared a recent photo shoot on Instagram with her fans, who are struggling to determine if she’s having a boy or girl.

Mrs. Russell Wilson announced that she was expecting her fourth child back in August, and she appears to be due anytime, judging from her photo shoot. Many have paid close attention to Cici’s baby bump, and some suspect she’s having twins.

Ciara’s maternity shoot sparks speculation about her pregnancy. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Ciara set the post to her latest hit, “How We Roll” featuring Lil Wayne and Chris Brown. The video features her in 16 different looks that all featured her growing belly. She captioned the post “Sixteen Looks for the Book.”

The “Goodies” singer can be seen wearing a black jumpsuit with a cutout for her baby bump, and in another clip she’s in a silver top that resembles a Hermès Birkin bag, paired with black furry pants. Other looks included a Scottish theme, a cowgirl theme and Ciara dressed in a pink floor-length fuzzy coat paired with pink panties.

The “Level Up” singer also sported an all-white fury number paired with a wide-brimmed hat as well as a black lacy outfit.

Watch the Full Video Here.

Fans loved the pregnancy photo shoot and noted how fun Ciara is making her latest pregnancy. However, several fans were shocked by the size of Ciara’s belly, and they wondered if she was having twins.

“I have a feeling it’s twins,” noted one fan. Another asked, “Twins???”

“Love the looks and looks like twins to me,” echoed another.

Ciara announced her pregnancy back in August with a video of herself standing silhouetted by a pool. As she turned to her side, her baby bump was revealed.

The post was captioned, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib.”

The 38-year-old is currently a mother of three. She shares a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, with her ex, rapper Future. Ciara also has a 6-year-old daughter, Sienna, and a 3-year-old son, Win, with her husband, quarterback of the Denver Broncos football. Fans have even said that Wilson has improved on the field over the past few weeks, dispelling rumors about a “Ciara curse” affecting his game.