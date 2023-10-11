‘It’s Just Disrespectful to Russell’: Fans Warn Ciara to Stop Discussing Future In Interviews or Risk Russell Wilson Leaving Her

Ciara fans are speaking out on social media after the “Level Up” singer talked about her past relationship with rapper Future during an Oct. 5 appearance on the podcast “Call Me Daddy.”

The “Body Party” singer, who was engaged to Future in 2014 and shares a son, 9-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn, told the podcast that she left the relationship after getting tired of the “Mask Off” artist’s toxic ways.

Ciara ended the engagement with Future and later went on to marry Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The couple had two more children, 6-year-old Sienna Princess Wilson and Win Harrison Wilson, 3.

Ciara is also currently pregnant with her fourth child, and the expectant mom told podcast host Alex Cooper that she knew in her soul that she had to leave Future to find her happiness.

Ciara continues to get interview questions about her ex-fiancé Future. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

“When you know you’re supposed to make a super-defined decision in your life, you know it from, like, the head to your feet, from your feet to your head, your soul and your body, you know it,” she said. “It’s almost like your taste buds change.”

Her comments sparked an online discussion on X, formerly Twitter, and fans say that they don’t want Ciara talking about Future at all as a way to respect Wilson.

I love you so much. #3 💙🧡🤍 pic.twitter.com/HoARo1WfRB — Ciara (@ciara) October 1, 2023

“If I were Russel Wilson I would leave Ciara,” said one fan. “cus why are you still doing interviews in 2023 talking about your deadbeat BD when I’m kissing the ground you walk on……. Couldn’t be me.”

“Yeah, that’s a head scratcher,” added another. “Even though the interviewers are bringing Future up, Ciara can literally & respectfully say to please not ask her about him. I wish she would learn how to move in silence like her contemporary Beyonce. I imagine it’s all in trying to stay relevant.”

Another fan called out the first X user who said Ciara shouldn’t talk about Future and noted that the 37-year-old also talked about her love for Wilson during the interview, but the first user remained steadfast in their opinion.

“I never said she didn’t love her husband,” they replied. “It’s just disrespectful to Russell to constantly speak about Future who treated Ciara poorly. Just my thoughts.”

Ciara often boasts about her and Wilson’s love and praises him for being an excellent stepfather to Future Zahir. She told Cooper that Wilson immediately took on the responsibility of parenting her son with Future.

“Oh, jumped right in,” said Ciara at the 42-minute mark. “Changing the diapers right away. No hesitation. He’s an amazing father. Like, watching him with all of our kids is like, it is one of the sweetest things. It’s one of the sexiest things, to be honest with you.”

Ciara also shared that Wilson is often present at school conferences and even recently surprised their daughter at the dentist.

“That feels good.”

