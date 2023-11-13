‘It’s All Gonna Come Out’: Steve Harvey Credits His Bodyguard for Reconnecting Him with Wife Marjorie In Resurfaced Clip Amid Recent Cheating Rumors

Steve Harvey is no longer addressing the rumors of his marriage to Marjorie Harvey being marred by infidelity with new statements, but his motivational Twitter posts are still doing the talking for him.

On Nov. 13, the comedian shared an emotional clip of him expressing his gratitude for the support he’s received from his wife, Marjorie, his longtime bodyguard Boomerang, and other members of his team at the end of his “Grand Finale” special, marking the end of his stand-up career in 2012.

Steve Harvey shares old clip thanking his bodyguard and wife for their dedication months after Marjorie cheating rumors. Photo: Iamsteveharveytv/Instagram.

Speaking about his bodyguard, Steve said Boomerang “has been with me longer than anybody else, stood next to me for 25 years.” The Texas native was also credited with helping the “Family Feud” host reconnect with Marjorie in 2005 after being distanced from each other after their initial introduction in the 90s.

“He told me, ‘Look, the only time I’ve ever seen you happy was when you were with that woman Marjorie. Now, before you go and do something stupid and marry another woman, I’m calling her,’ ” Steve told People in 2016. He and Marjorie married in 2007.

Elsewhere in the clip, while having to choke back tears, Steve looked out into the crowd at his wife and said, “I wanna thank Marjorie for skyrocketing my life. I wasn’t doing good til you came along, girl. And I sholl thank ya.”

Further into his speech, Steve spoke about being an imperfect man but also being perfectly built for the public life he lives and all that comes with it. Up until this summer, his battle-tested persona had not faced very many scandals.

In August, his marriage became the subject of rumors that Marjorie cheated on him with two staff members. Speculative reports would later claim that she had an affair with Boomerang and a chef.

The timing of the resurfaced clip and the fact that Steve hash tagged Marjorie’s name in the tweet did not deter at least one person from expressing doubt about their union. “I still don’t trust him and it’s all gonna come out,” wrote an X user.

Another user wrote, “I would LOVE to be a fly on the wall when you and Will Smith have a one on one conversation about being powerful black men with wives who are influential & share how it affects you truly.”

For months, Steve has been accused of trying to save face and shut down hearsay about an impending divorce and infidelity in his marriage. “All we are now, we are a tighter two-handed circle. Thank you for doing that. And you not gon’ split us up,” he said in September.

That same month, his co-host Shirley Strawberry added to the fire when leaked phone calls with her incarcerated husband revealed she called Marjorie a gold digger who has Steve walking on eggshells in his own home.

