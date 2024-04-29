‘Marjorie … Bout to Get Him’: Watch Steve Harvey ‘Step Back’ as Woman In Blue Dress Attempts to Twerk on Him In Resurfaced Clip

TV lovers often remember unique guests or speakers from reality and talk shows. But one social media influencer pondered out loud on the X platform writing, “Every now and then I wonder what ever happened to that lady in the blue dress who got to twerking on the Steve Harvey Show that time.”

That video follows another on TikTok which thrust the blue dress twerker back into the pop culture zeitgeist last month. A simple 15-second social media clip from the show was shared on TikTok, showing the lady asking a question as an audience member.

The blue dress woman twerks on host Steve Harvey on during an episode of his talk show. (Photo: @stevetvshow/YouTube Screenshot)

She asked Steve what he thought about her copying a 22-year-old kindergarten teacher who quit her job to make twerk videos online. “Are you crazy?” he began before diving into the details and learning the woman in the blue dress was 33. He then made the mistake of rhetorically asking, “Can you twerk?”

Video footage shows the young lady leaving her seat in the audience to come on stage and dance on Harvey. As she gets closer to him, the comedian is seen looking at her with a countenance of shock, watching her as she gyrates and twirls her body around for him.

Fans had a field day weighing in on the amusing clip.

“Y’all seen that lady twerking on the Steve Harvey show , I can not stop laughing I swear,” a comment read.

One X user asked, “Yall see Steve step back?!”

Another answered, why he stepped back from the dancer, tweeting, “Cause girl she was backing it TF up.”

A person said on TikTok, “Steve said Marjorie not bout to get him.”

Then, like another recent dance craze started by a video of R. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly, people started re-enacting the exchange.

“There’s a trend on TikTok where people are dancing like that lady who was twerking on the Steve Harvey show and it’s taking me out EVERY. SINGLE. TIME,” on person tweeted.

Another wrote, “This and the Andrea Kelly challenge I can’t take it.”

The original video was posted on the Steve TV Show YouTube page in 2015 and notes that it is a part of the “Ask Steve” segment of the now-defunct show.

In it, the beauty, who says she has a mobile notary company, tells the host she is considering a new career.

“So we all know that twerking is a new dance craze,” she says while setting up the question. “I saw a story about a girl the other day, 22 years old kindergarten teacher, [who] quit her job to record twerking videos full-time. So, I’m thinking about quitting my job, shutting down my business, to pursue talking full-time. How do you think I should market my business full-time?”

For years his fans have been tickled by her little jiggle for the “Family Feud” host. Over 15 million viewers have watched it on YouTube and 10,514 comments have been made.

Many of the comments focused on her dance, saying she was not doing it.

“I know she didn’t get on national television to do the funky chicken,” one said, as another clowned, “She wasn’t even twerking she was moving like a snake.”

Steve must have thought the same because he said to her, “Don’t quit your job finna think you’re going to make six figures doing this.”

The woman has not surfaced to give people an update or to say what she thinks of Pauline using her image and likeness for her promo. It is safe to assume, however, she is not professionally twerking.