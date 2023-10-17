‘People That’s Busy, They Ain’t Got Time to Talk’: Steve Harvey Says Tyler Perry Warned Him Against Addressing ‘Blogs’ as Cheating Rumors About His Wife Marjorie Go Silent

Steve Harvey is no stranger to rumors in the media. But he often thinks of one key piece of advice from Tyler Perry to help him refrain from responding to the noise.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, the “Family Feud” host shared a throwback video of himself speaking during an interview at Earn Your Leisure’s Invest Fest in Atlanta, Georgia.

Steve Harvey shares what piece of advice from Tyler Perry helped stop him from responding to rumors from blogs. (Phoyo: @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram)

“People that’s busy, they ain’t got time to talk about me,” Harvey said in the clip. “Magic Johnson ain’t got time, Tyler Perry ain’t got time talking ’bout me. ’Cause they building an empire.”

The 66-year-old comedian then recounted a time when the successful filmmaker and playwright called him to remind Harvey what he should and should not give his attention to.

“One time I was finna respond to someone’s blog, Tyler Perry called me saying, ‘Hey man, what you getting ready to do?’”



Harvey admitted to Perry that he was about to call out the blog post, “I said I’m going on CNN with Anderson Cooper and I’m straightening this whole thing out in the blogs.’”

Though Harvey was set on his plan, he noted that the “Why Did I Get Married” star stopped him in his tracks to help him see the bigger picture.



“He said, ‘No, you’re not,’” Harvey remembered. “He said, ‘You know why?’ He said, ‘Listen to me, Steve, when they talk about you it’s a blog, if you open your mouth it’s a press conference.’”

The “Kings of Comedy” star added, “You gotta know who you are. So, I say to all the people out there, know who you are and know where God is taking you…”

“Know who you are @tylerperry @EarnYourLeisure,” Harvey wrote as his caption.

While it’s unclear what specific blog post caused Harvey to post the 2022 clip, he has recently addressed infidelity rumors that were placed on his wife of 16 years, Majorie Harvey.

However, some fans are still on the fence about what to believe due to other celebrity couples currently battling criticism on social media.

“I refuse to believe this will smith & jada pinkett rumors na so una talk say steve harvey and wife divorce that day !”

“I love how Steve Harvey stands for his wife. He constantly speaks up for her & never lets anybody spread false gossips.”

Back in August, the “Johnson Family Vacation” actor attempted to put an end to the cheating rumors alleging that his wife Majorie had stepped out on him with two of his staff members.

“I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine,” Harvey said at this year’s Invest Fest held in August. “Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss though.”

Watch the Full Video Here.

“Sometimes you just want to respond, but I ain’t got no time for rumor and gossip, man, but God been good to me,” he continued. “I’m still shining.”

The Harveys recently rang in their 16th wedding anniversary in Lake Como, Italy, where their elegant photo shoot set social media ablaze. The pair initially met at a comedy club in 1999 and dated briefly before parting ways.

They later reunited and got married in 2007 and have been a seemingly stable couple ever since. Steve and Marjorie have a blended family of seven children and a few grandchildren.