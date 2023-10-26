‘Hard Trying to Save Face Holding on to the One Who Hurt You’: Fans Say Steve Harvey Is Putting on a ‘Happy’ Facade While Posing Beside Wife Marjorie Amid Cheating Rumors

Fans say body language tells it all after claiming Steve Harvey’s mannerisms in a new family video prove that something is off between him and his wife, Majorie Harvey.

Rumors about there being trouble in paradise for the Harveys arose after Marjorie was accused of cheating on the “Family Feud” host with two of his staff members in August. While Steve attempted to put an end to the heavy hearsay, fans haven’t been able to let the couple live it down. And Steve has taken many opportunities to dispel any allegations about them separating.

Fans say Steve Harvey doesn’t look ‘happy’ while posing beside his wife amid cheating allegations. (Pictured from left: Steve, Majorie, Lori, and Wynton Harvey @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram)

On Monday, Oct. 23, the comedian shared a recording of himself, Marjorie, his step-daughter Lori Harvey, and his youngest biological son Wynton Harvey posing for the cameras in their designer get-ups for the Grio Awards.

In the video, Harvey can be seen rocking a sparkly black blazer with a black velvet buttoned-up shirt and velvet black pants. As for his stunning wife, the 59-year-old donned a long-sleeved white dress with a long black tie around her neck.

Lori, 26, traded in her usual body-hugging dresses for a loose-fitted black-and-white pinstriped suit. The model added a white buttoned-up shirt and a black tie to the ensemble, while her stepbrother Wynton stepped showed off his buff chest in a black velvet jacket with a blue shirt underneath. He completed his look with a black handbag and a pair of black sunglasses.

Fans in the comments complimented each and every look that was put together by Harvey’s family stylist, Elly Karamoh. Aside from doting over Steve’s iconic suit look, many noticed he looks a lot slimmer than usual.

One commenter said, “Sharp as usual,” while another asked, “What’s going on Uncle Steve? You have lost weight.”

Many came to Steve’s defense, noting that he’s been using his products from his health and nutrition brand, L’Evate You.

As remarkable as the Harveys looked, others couldn’t help but zoom in on how much space was left between “The Fighting Temptations” actor and his wife.

“He doesn’t look happy to me. He’s usually so carefree,” read one comment.

Another stated, “Although they deny the wife cheating allegation, you can tell from his body language. He lost a lot of weight too. Usually when his wife bday he will celebrates it as if it was christmas . This year we didnt see any of that. Im always a big fan of uncle steve.”

Majorie celebrated her birthday on Oct. 10, and Harvey made sure to wish his “Queen” a happy birthday with a sweet message on Instagram.

In another attempt to dispel rumors, “The Steve Harvey Show” host shared what he calls. “the whole #MarjorieHarvey story” on X.

He explained that they met at a comedy club in 1986, and he was taken aback by her beauty. “I stopped my show, I looked at her. She’s the most beautiful girl I’d ever seen. I looked at her and said, ‘Hey lady I don’t know who you are but I’m going to marry you one day.”

This was during Steve’s marriage to his first wife, Marcia Harvey, which lasted from 1981 to 1994. He said he and Marjorie dated for a year and a half after meeting but split after he “lost everything” fighting his divorce from his second wife, Mary Shackelford.

He said he and Marjorie eventually moved on and married other people and even had children, Lori and Wynton, in the exact same year.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” star said Marjorie’s son, Jason, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jim Townsend, was born in the same year as his son, Broderick. After his second divorce was finalized in 2005, Steve had his bodyguard call up Marjorie’s friend to find her whereabouts.

“First thing I said was ‘how ya punk a– husband doing?'” he said, without knowing she had been divorced for three years at the time.

The “Kings of Comedy” star said he took a private jet the next day to meet Marjorie in Memphis. In disbelief that his divorce had just become final, she had stopped speaking to him for three months. After confirming news about his divorce, Marjorie agreed to go to dinner with Harvey. She met him again for dinner in New York and the two have been together ever since.

Steve and Marjorie tied the knot in 2007 and celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary earlier this month. They share a blended family of seven children and over half a dozen grandchildren.